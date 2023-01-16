Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Is Coming To PC & Consoles In 2023 Five years after the events of the original game, Oxenfree II brings Riley back to her hometown to solve an entirely new mystery.

Netflix and Night School Studio have announced that Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will be coming to consoles and PC this year. Taking place five years after the first game, you will follow the adventures of Riley, who returns to her hometown of Camena. She's drawn back to investigate mysterious radio signals, which are now causing interference with electrical and radio equipment in the area. The game has adapted and changed things up a bit with some new mechanics that will make your choices count and eventually have an impact on who Riley becomes. Can you solve the mystery of Edwards Island? We don't have a date for the game yet beyond "2023", but we do know it will come out for PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Surprisingly, Netflix themselves did not announce it for their own platform. We have more info and the trailer below.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is the mind-bending follow-up to the critically-acclaimed narrative adventure game Oxenfree from Night School Studio. Play it as a standalone story, or dive deeper by playing the original – it's up to you. As you play, you'll shape every step of the story through your choices. How you choose to deal with the supernatural events at hand will forever alter the future.

Your choices matter: Shape everything through your conversations and dialogue choices. Forge a deep friendship with an old acquaintance from high school or opt to ignore a lost fisherman in need. Your choices impact who Riley becomes, your relationships, and the story options available to you at every turn.

Use an all-new walkie-talkie conversation system to chat with contacts and uncover useful insights about the mysteries of Camena. Ask for info, check in with the locals, or completely ignore them. It's your call to make. And it has consequences. Stop Parentage.

Five years ago, on nearby Edwards Island, a few teenagers unwittingly opened a portal, creating a rift between realities and timelines. Now, members of a mysterious cult-like group called Parentage are deliberately trying to open a new portal to pull something out. Who are they? What do they want? Are they trying to contact ghosts?

Ghostly signals are piercing through the frequencies of Camena. Tap into the eerie sounds and static using Oxenfree's signature radio mechanic. You'll communicate with the supernatural, manipulate the world, and travel to the past by tuning into time tears: unnatural fissures in the time-space continuum.

Your future was on the line in Oxenfree, and those stakes are even higher in Oxenfree II. Explore, climb, and rappel across Camena's beautifully treacherous landscape. Take risks and see where it takes you. It might be dangerous. But it could also save the future. Not only for Riley but for everyone.