Pac-Man Card Game By Steamforged Games' Solicitation Released

Steamforged Games, the company known for such tabletop games as Godtear and Guild Ball, are releasing a new card game, based on the classic Bandai Namco arcade game Pac-Man. Veteran arcade game players and newcomers to the gaming scene alike are sure to enjoy this card game when it hits stores on November 13th of this year.

How does this game's gameplay work, one might ask? According to the product solicitation by Steamforged:

Your aim is to get the most points without being knocked out by ghosts. Fruit and PAC-dot cards are worth points; power up cards have special rules, like having two players swap hands; and three ghost cards will knock you out of the game!

There is also a second level of play, which has more ghosts and stronger power-ups via a second deck, as well as a bonus stage which combines both the Level 1 and Level 2 decks in order to accommodate upwards of eight players.

This game is generally meant for two to four players and can last anywhere between five and fifteen minutes to play. It certainly looks quite fun.

Pac-Man, the original arcade game by Bandai Namco Entertainment, revolved around the titular character of Pac-Man, a round, yellow ball with a mouth, and its quest to eat dots while avoiding color-changing ghosts. This game was a hit when it hit arcades in 1980 and still pervades the public imagination through games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. A playable version of the original arcade game is available on Google Doodle as well.

