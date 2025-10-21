Posted in: 3D Realms, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Painkiller

Painkiller Drops An Official Launch Trailer With Its Release

Check out the official launch trailer for the new FPS action game Painkiller, as it has been released today for PC and consoles

Article Summary Painkiller launches today for PC and consoles with an official action-packed release trailer.

Experience fast-paced FPS combat in reimagined gothic environments against hordes of demonic enemies.

Play solo or join up to two friends in online co-op, with full offline support available.

Choose from four unique characters and upgrade abilities using tarot cards to obliterate foes.

Developer 3D Realms and publisher Saber Interactive have released one final trailer for Painkiller as the game is being released today. This is basically one last sizzle reel to get you into the game and give yoiu as much as you need to know and see before diving into the modern version of the franchise. Enjoy the trailer as the game is out today on PC and consoles.

Painkiller

Painkiller is a reimagining of the classic franchise, featuring co-op play for up to three players and full offline support. Battle hordes of demons and titanic terrors across richly detailed gothic environments. Trapped in Purgatory, you are sentenced for your transgressions against Heaven. But the Voice of the Creator gives you a chance to redeem yourself. As one of the Champions, you are to stop the fallen angel Azazel who is about to unleash his demonic armies onto Earth. You will face hordes of enemies, demons with unique powers and three monstrous children of Azazel – the Nephilim. Battle across gruesome gothic environments to stop the fallen angel Azazel's invasion of Earth and earn your salvation – solo or in online co-op for up to three players.

Purgatory Is Your Playground: Jump, hook, and dash across vast, spine-chilling biomes while fighting nightmarish enemies in bloody, fast-paced combat with a host of new and classic Painkiller weapons.

Jump, hook, and dash across vast, spine-chilling biomes while fighting nightmarish enemies in bloody, fast-paced combat with a host of new and classic Painkiller weapons. Three-Player Online Co-op: Play online with up to two friends, exploring diverse locations, uncovering secrets and facing off against terrifying enemies.

Grotesque Terrors Await: Challenge a variety of horrifying foes, from hordes of demons to titanic terrors like the monstrous children of Azazel – the Nephilim.

Unleash The Pain : Use tarot cards to upgrade your abilities, rank up to expand your arsenal, and team up with other players to obliterate all foes.

Choose Your Character Wisely: Play as one of four distinctive characters – Ink, Void, Sol and Roch – with unique perks to boost your energy, health, power and damage.

