Papetura Revealed For Release On Switch In December 2023 Papetura will finally see a release for Nintendo Switch in 2023, but not until the end of the year when it drops in December.

Feardemic confirmed this week that the game Papetura would be released this year on Nintendo Switch, but we won't see it until December. Developed by Petums and originally released for PC back in mid-2021, this is one of the fancier games you'll see when it comes to art design, as everything in this game was handmade out of paper before transitioning into a video game. A lot of the designs are just so creative and original, as you experience them in an adventure game; it's kinda hard to take your eyes off of it. You can see the latest trailer below, as the game will be released for the Switch on December 1st, 2023.

"Lend your hand to two little creatures, Pape and Tura, whose house is in danger of burning down. Explore the mysterious world shrouded in shadow and light, hand-crafted in its entirety out of paper. Marvel at the simple beauty of the unfamiliar, yet strangely inviting place you find yourself in as you point and click your way through your adventure. Muster the courage and face the dark, flaming monsters threatening your paper paradise. Papetura is a labor of love and a love letter to both the craft of paper modeling and to old-school adventure games. Let the game transport you into a world of imagination and immerse yourself fully in the paper fantasy as the soft and fragile music of Floex sets the mood for your journey."

Short & Sweet – Experience 2 thrilling hours of an incredibly unique point-and-click adventure.

Paper View – Observe tiny insects, strange creatures, monsters, and truly magical locations, all hand-made out of paper.

