Paranormal Hunter To Be Released On Steam In Late May Paranormal Hunter will be scaring up some investigations on Steam later this month, with a VR version on the way.

Indie developer and publisher EALoGAMES revealed this past week that Paranormal Hunter is now scheduled to come out later this month. Technically, the team will be releasing the game into Early Access when it comes out on May 22nd, as you'll have a chance to experience a limited version of the game. What's more, the team will be working on VR support for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index, and Windows Mixed Reality, along with a proper full release on PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch sometime in late 2023. For now, enjoy the trailer!

"Step into a wicked realm of paranormal phenomena in insidious environments brought to life with immersive VR support. Explore terrifying locations alone or with up to four friends in online co-op while carrying out spine-chilling investigations. Scour each stage for key objects and clues before completing a banishing ritual capable of eradicating the evil ghosts that stalk each location, all while a fearsome presence pursues the party with murderous intent."

"Equip investigative tools to detect otherworldly disturbances and stay alert for things that go bump in the night. Discern the difference between creaking floors and spectral moans while unlocking doors and progressing deeper into distributing environments. Shine spirit-repelling flashlights to fight back against unwelcome entities, tune ghost sensors, and coordinate with fellow investigators to collect cursed items and earn extra cash between missions."

"Race against the clock to perform banishing rituals before malevolent spirits capture the party. A single unfortunate encounter with a ghostly pursuer sends humans into a crippling stupor, damaging their sanity and threatening to send them to an early grave. Revive co-op partners from death by dread quickly and stay cautious during investigations to increase the odds of survival. Enjoy a tense and terrifying specter-hunting experience with crossplay for both VR devices and keyboard/gamepad users, allowing everyone to steel their nerves and become a Paranormal Hunter."