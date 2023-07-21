Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Taito | Tagged: Inin Games, Parasol Stars

Parasol Stars To Be Released Digitally For Consoles This Year

You'll soon be able to play Parasol Stars for Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch, as the game will be released by year's end.

ININ Games has partnered with Taito once more to bring Parasol Stars to all three major consoles in a digital release for 2023. Serving as both a sequel to Rainbow Islands and the third installment of the Bubble Bobble series, this 1991 title is one of the more overlooked games in the franchise as you take on a whole new set of challenges. The game was initially released for platforms like TurboGrafx and the Amiga, but now modern consoles will have a chance to experience it. We don't have a date yet, just the knowledge it will be released before the end of 2023. Until then, enjoy the trailer and info below.

"In this captivating platformer by Taito, players follow the adventures of two brothers. They embark on a mission to save their neighboring planets from an evil menace. Instead of shooting bubbles, they are now armed with colorful, dazzling parasols with magical powers. These parasols are also used to shield against enemy attacks, stun foes or unleash a torrent of high-scoring stars! Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III is loaded with power-ups that could mean the difference between a sweet win or a crushing defeat! Toss a bomb and blast your enemies to smithereens, or freeze time with a clock that's all yours to command. But don't get too comfy, or Death will sneak up on you and swipe one of your precious lives! Harness the power of the parasol and show off your skills in this epic adventure!"

Triumphant Return: The universally beloved franchise, Bubble Bobble, is back on PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox.

The universally beloved franchise, Bubble Bobble, is back on PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. Cute Cast of Iconic Characters: Meet a lovable cast of iconic characters, each with their unique charm and abilities, adding to the enjoyment of the gameplay.

Meet a lovable cast of iconic characters, each with their unique charm and abilities, adding to the enjoyment of the gameplay. Dazzling Parasols: Wield colorful parasols with magical powers to shield against enemies, stun foes, and unleash high-scoring stars.

Wield colorful parasols with magical powers to shield against enemies, stun foes, and unleash high-scoring stars. Power-ups Galore: Discover a variety of power-ups, from bombs to time-freezing clocks, to gain the upper hand in challenging battles.

Discover a variety of power-ups, from bombs to time-freezing clocks, to gain the upper hand in challenging battles. Strategic Gameplay: Use the parasol weapon to secure victory and evade the looming threat of Death.

Use the parasol weapon to secure victory and evade the looming threat of Death. Nostalgic Homage: Parasol Stars pays homage to TAITO's earlier game, Chack'n Pop, one of the early platform games and a precursor to the highly popular Bubble Bobble series.

Parasol Stars pays homage to TAITO's earlier game, Chack'n Pop, one of the early platform games and a precursor to the highly popular Bubble Bobble series. Ten Worlds: Embark on an adventure beyond the main eight worlds of Parasol Stars and unlock two secret worlds.

