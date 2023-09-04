Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Flamebait Games, Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist Will Hit The Switch Before Year's End

Nintendo Switch players will have a chance to play Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist this year, but a release date has yet to be confirmed.

Indie game developer and publisher Flamebait Games will be bringing Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist over to the Nintendo Switch this year. The game was released back in April for Steam, giving players a sequel to the artistic title where you create different paintings in a town full of puppets. While they did announce the game arriving on the Switch, they did not give a release date, only that it would be released before year's end. Until then, enjoy the trailer!

"Draw and sell art on the go using your handy foldable easel. Explore the endearing puppet town, get to know the residents and what makes them tick. Help them out with commissions, like drawing a new ad for Steve's restaurant! Or why not buy a studio so you can work from home, just like the good old days? Use your hard-earned cash to treat yourself in the art supplies store. Maybe one of the many new tools will tickle your fancy? The crayon they just got in stock looks pretty sweet! Or perhaps that heart-shaped canvas? You, as an artist, needs every edge you can get to stand out! The residents of Phénix may also carry some cool items they could give you, if you help them out of course. Revive your art career and take on the challenge of the Museum of the Masters in the art-starved town of Phénix! You are Passpartout, once a renowned artist whose glory was lost after a mysterious disappearance. But now, with your landlord putting you on the street, it's time to pick up your brush and show the world your true talent."

Easy point & click gameplay, for a chill time exploring and interacting with the world.

Literally drawing your own art, unlocking fancier tools along the way.

Selling your art on the street, or in your studio.

Doing commissions for the townsfolk of Phénix!

Easy point-and-click gameplay on the Nintendo Switch.

Use the Joy-Con Gyro as your brush to paint and play!

Paint on the touch-screen with your fingers or the Nintendo Switch Pen.

Or play and paint with the familiar stick controls!

