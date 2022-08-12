Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous Is Releasing A Physical Edition

Owlcat Games and Prime Matter announced this week that Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous will be getting a physical release. The game has already been a minor hit with fans of the franchise, as well as RPG players who have enjoyed this slightly different take on the RPG genre that incorporates a lot of the TTRPG from Paizo. Now those who wish to celebrate that game on a new level will be able to do so as they will have a Limited Edition released for Xbox and PlayStation. As you can see from the image below, you'll be getting the game in a standard box, a set of stickers, an official handbook for the game, and four free DLC packs already added, which will make it the most complete version of the game to-date in one purchase.

This edition will coincide with the game's release on consoles, which will happen on September 29th, 2022. Along with this news, the team at Owlcat Games also revealed the next DLC pack, which will be called The Treasure of the Midnight Isles, set to be released for the game on August 30th, 2022. You can check out the brand new pre-order trailer down at the bottom to get a better look at the game on console and the Limited Edition.

This collector's item will include 4 free DLCs, a set of stickers, and the official printed handbook introducing the universe to newcomers and featuring exclusive artwork. Physical pre-orders will start soon – check local stores for availability. The Enhanced Edition of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will become the standard version for the console release, featuring quality-of-life improvements, a photo mode, together with additional high-level content related to several mythic paths and other features and tweaks. All owners of the PC version will also receive a free update to the Enhanced Edition on September 29.