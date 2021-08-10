Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous Will Hit Consoles Q1 2022

To fight against the demonic invasion players will choose a mythic path, which grants them a unique skill set, followed by a distinct narrative arc – ultimately leading them to their mythic transformation. As Commander, players can become a celestial angel, raging demon, powerful lich, cunning trickster, otherworldly aeon, a rebellious Azata, a wise gold dragon, an insatiable Swarm-That-Walks, or remain a mortal and walk the arduous path toward becoming a living legend. Mythic transformations allow players to increase the rank of their chosen path earning them new skills and abilities. Transformations also have an impact on the world around them including the capital city and largest fortress in the game: Drezen.

The trailer showcases crusade mode, along with mounted combat and tactical game mechanics. Crusade mode enables players to select their general, change the size of their army and explore the map. It also shows how many movement points that are left, overall combat morale, army strength and enemy strengths. Animal companions will be useful for mounted combat, as they come with their own full-scale progression systems and levels of customization.