Penny Blood: Hellbound Has Been Released On Steam

After being in Early Access for several months, Penny Blood: Hellbound has finally been released on PC via Steam this past week

Role-play as anarchists in a dark roguelike, escaping a bizarre interdimensional prison.

Explore the Roaring 1920s, battling foes with unique weapons and skills.

Join online multiplayer for cooperative chaos and strategic action in Mictlan.

Developer Studio Wildrose and publisher Natsume Atari have officially released Penny Blood: Hellbound for Steam this week, leaving Early Access. The game has been in EA for a hot minute while the team worked on it with active updates being released. Now you can play the full version of the game, as it sounds like a console version will eventually be released. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

Adopt the role of six hyper-powered anarchists in action-packed roguelike Penny Blood: Hellbound, as you attempt to break free of a prison unlike any you've ever witnessed. Die, die, and die again to collect malice and forge allegiances with fellow prisoners in order to learn new skills and enhance your abilities as you fight to escape this extraordinary hellscape. From dark JRPG mastermind, Matsuzo Machida, developed by industry veterans at NatsumeAtari, featuring art by Miyako Kato, and with a brand-new soundtrack from Yoshitaka Hirota and Noriyuki Iwadare, enjoy a taste of the tenebrous in this prequel to the upcoming title, Penny Blood.

Become the Hellhounders, a band of anarchists each with their own unique weapons, skills, and personalities trapped in a bizarre interdimensional prison. Delve deeper into this dungeon to uncover the motives behind their mysterious captors, the Celestial Rainbow, and mix and max your character pairings to maximize on mayhem and customize the carnage. Relive the Roaring 1920s as Penny Blood: Hellbound takes you through the fallout of World War I and the shadowy side of the societal changes that ensued. Featuring NPCs and bosses connected to true crime and real-world history, the Hellhounders' story gives an intimate look at some of the issues and events of the era.

Bloodsurf the sanguinary surface of gore left in the wake of your destruction to slip past foes and cleave through hordes of the grotesque. Harvest energy from violence and unleash devastating attacks upon those foolish enough to stand in your way! Your prison cell is your hub world which you'll be teleported to every time you die, but you won't return empty-handed. Malice gained upon each revival can be used in many different ways to permanently increase and diversify your strengths. Join forces with your friends in online multiplayer mode as you bloodsurf through the worlds of Mictlan. Time your attacks to wipe out waves of enemies, and combine your courage to challenge the more menacing abominations that lurk within this prison.

