Persona5: The Phantom X Launches New Sea-Themed Event

Persona5: The Phantom X has a new event happening, as its all bikinis and trunks with Summer! Swimsuits! Sea Time! Part One

Article Summary Persona5: The Phantom X launches a sea-themed summer event filled with beachwear and exclusive content

New limited-time activities include mini-games, seasonal rewards, and event items for costumes and weapons

Unlock 5★ Tropical Motoha, a powerful Bless attribute attacker, debuting in her special summer outfit

Enjoy beach mysteries, shooting challenges, summer stories, and a fireworks festival until October 22

Atlus has launched a brand-new event for Persona5: The Phantom X, as they have made a sea-themed event that's a lot of bikinis and beachwear. Even though we're in the Fall, the team has launched the Summer! Swimsuits! Sea Time! Part One event with a number of activities out on the beach. This is much as you would expect for a limited-time event with special activities, rewards, and more to do. We have the full details from the team here as it will run until October 22.

Persona5: The Phantom X – Summer! Swimsuits! Sea Time! Part One

The Summer! Swimsuits! Sea Time! Part One event features an original story set at a seaside school trip with mini-games, seasonal awards, and event items that can be exchanged for costumes, weapons, and other rewards. Additionally, Motoha, the member of Phantom Thieves from the main story, appears in a summer outfit as the 5★ Tropical Motoha in the Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contracts! A powerful attacker of the Bless attribute. She is a lively character who grows stronger the more she recovers HP. Using Skill 3, she deals heavy damage to all foes and activates the Summer Hype state, granting powerful additional effects to each of her skills until the end of the next turn. Highlights include:

Beach Mystery & Summer Festival: Limited stages with special battles, including the new ★5 Phantom Thief "Motoha– Tropical." Using certain characters increases reward drops.

Limited stages with special battles, including the new ★5 Phantom Thief "Motoha– Tropical." Using certain characters increases reward drops. Shooting Challenge Event: Shoot the pirates that appear in-stage to get event-exclusive Rare Seashells, Meta Jewels, and more! As you clear stages, support characters will be unlocked.

Shoot the pirates that appear in-stage to get event-exclusive Rare Seashells, Meta Jewels, and more! As you clear stages, support characters will be unlocked. Summer Memories: Available until October 22, enjoy special side stories with Motoha, Riko, and Lufel. When players finish a friend's story, they can invite that friend to the Fireworks Festival!

Available until October 22, enjoy special side stories with Motoha, Riko, and Lufel. When players finish a friend's story, they can invite that friend to the Fireworks Festival! Fireworks Festival: Use the event-exclusive item Fireworks Shells to make a variety of different fireworks!

