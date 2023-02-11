PGA Tour 2K23 Releases Tony Finau's Dream Course 2K Games has dropped an all-new golf course into PGA Tour 2K23, as they have added Tony Finau’s Dream Course.

2K Games and HB Studios have released a new gold course into PGA Tour 2K23, as you can now play what they're calling The Finau Fresh Country Club. The course is being promoted as Tony Finau's dream course as it has been designed to mimic the looks and feel of Utah with some interesting settings for you to golf around on that are exclusive to the game. Here's the official rundown from the team about this course.

"Taking inspiration from his native Utah, Finau's course is nestled in the mountains surrounded by peaceful lakes and tall pine trees. From a par-3 island green to the dogleg right signature hole, the VctryLnSprts creation checks off every feature on PGA Tour 2K23 playable pro Tony Finau's dream course bucket list. Players can play this fresh, new course now in anticipation of an upcoming in-game society event, which will tee off Monday, February 13. VctryLnSprts also created an informative video (seen below) highlighting PGA Tour 2K23's unique Course Designer, the tool used to create the Finau Fresh Country Club, which allows players to build highly detailed dream courses with a variety of custom features."

"Additionally, WM Phoenix Open x PUMA Golf apparel is now available in the Pro Shop, together with an in-game challenge to earn a cactus sun hat. Through Sunday, February 12 at 11:59:59 p.m. PST, players can earn this stylish headgear by playing through three rounds at the WM Phoenix Open in MyCAREER. A WM Phoenix Open x PUMA Golf snapback, polo shirt, shorts and socks are available in the Pro Shop as in-game MyPLAYER apparel."

The course is available to play right now as the Course Designer is currently available in the game for you to build and create whatever you feel like.