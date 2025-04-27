Posted in: Games, Phantasy Star Online 2, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Reveals Multiple May Events

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis held a new livestream last week, revealing multiple in-game events taking place during May

Article Summary Explore May 2025's Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis events, focusing on quests and rewards.

Join Halpha's Super Origin Festival on May 7 for Urgent Quests and exclusive rewards.

New quests debut May 13, featuring enemy waves and strategic battle mechanics.

Celebrate NGS's 4th anniversary with Super Origin Festival Part 2 starting May 14.

SEGA held a new Headline Wave livestream for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis last week, as they detailed new events coming to the game next month. The crux of the livestream detailed some of the new content on the way for May 2025, which comes down to multiple limited-time quests, rewards, and special events. Surprisingly, no major storylines or massive additions to the game, as they are focusing more on having a party across most of the month. You can read the full developer notes of those events below as the content will go live soon.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – Halpha's Super Origin Festival – May 7

The Limited-time Urgent Quest: Omen of the Planetbreaker D.2 is back for more! Take on Malignant Dark Falz Solus with a Team of eight once again. Rewards include the Legend-rarity Legendios weapon series and C/Stra Scepter Augment Capsules. C/Stra Scepter is an Augment Capsule that can be used at the Item Lab as an Exchange Enhancement Material. They are needed to create the powerful Augment C/Majis Dread Keeper II. Players also have a chance to get C/Majis Dread Keeper II directly as a drop, eliminating the need to create it themselves. Limited-time Tasks and Title Tasks will also be added to coincide with this Limited-time Quest. Complete Tasks to receive Reward Box Medal – Solus.

Drill: Dual Route Capture Battle will also be launching on May 7. In this quest, your team of up to 12 players gets split into two groups, which start from two different positions and take two different routes. The key to victory is taking advantage of the unique play mechanic which rewards cooperation between the two teams. Keep an eye on each other's progress and get the upper hand in battle. Limited-time Tasks and Title Tasks will also be added for this Limited-time Quest. Complete these Tasks to earn Titles, N-Augment Transfer Pass Vouchers, and Super Origin

An event linked to Limited-time Urgent Quests is also on the way – a special Reward Box will be available while the Limited-time Urgent Quests are ongoing. This Reward Box will be packed with 50% more items, including Star Gems, Beta Reactors, and Silver Big Bang Scratch Tickets! Empty the boxes to get special rewards: "Ex Machina Wings" for Solus, and "Ion Tail Effect" for Dalion. During Halpha's Super Origin Festival, there will be Pre-announced Urgent Quests each week that players can complete twice, so don't hold back!

New Limited-time Quests – May 13

The new Limited-time Quests "Dustyl Vera Suppression Op V.3" and "The Writhing Malice, Confined" will alternate daily! Dustyl Vera Suppression Op V.3 is a revamped version of the previously released Dustyl Vera Suppression Op V.2 with different enemies and enemy levels. The Writhing Malice, Confined is a quest set in the Dreisen Plant where players aim to defeat all the enemy waves within the time limit. Each wave you clear extends the quest's time limit. In specific waves, there will also be helpful gimmicks that give you the upper hand in battle. Make good use of these gimmicks to take out enemies quickly, ensuring you have plenty of time remaining for the final wave of enemies. Limited-time Tasks and Title Tasks will also be added for these Limited-time Quests; complete them to obtain Titles, N-Augment Transfer Pass Vouchers, and Super Origin Festival '25 SP Scratch Tickets.

Furthermore, the Seasonal Points Exchange Shop will also be stocked with new items like the accessory Cut Out Logo Ring and a color variant of the Motion Change item: Swim – Surfing. And not only that, players will also be able to exchange for higher quantities of valuable items like Super Origin Festival '25 SP Scratch Tickets and N-Master Cubes.

Halpha's Super Origin Festival Part 2 – May 14

Commemorating the 4th anniversary of NGS, Part 2 of the phabulous Halpha's Super Origin Festival campaign kicks off on May 14th! From now until June 3rd, PSO2: NGS will be launching various campaigns every week, one after another. Expect phancy gifts, high-rate boosts, and more! Get a total of 150 free SG Scratch Ticket draws during Part 2! New items have been added to the lineup, including Kanui's hairstyle from the key visual, Kanrui Long. Players will also have access to the Super SG Item Recycle where they can exchange SG items for Super Origin Festival '25 SP Scratch Tickets and Reward Box Medals. Additionally, Players can use the Salon to their heart's content, and they'll have all the phantastic campaigns they've come to expect, including up to +400% boosts and an Item Enhancement Campaign.

There is a limited-time login bonus happening throughout the Super Origin Festival; get ten Super Origin Festival '25 SP Scratch Tickets each week just for logging in during the Festival, so be sure to come see us on planet Halpha!

