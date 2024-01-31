Posted in: Games, Phantasy Star Online 2, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Shares First 2024 Updates

In the most recent video from the develoeprs, SEGA shared the first updates of 2024 coming to Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis.

New feature allows players to auto-join parties in various quest and combat scenarios.

Game updates to include enhanced abilities and balance changes for Rangers and Gunners.

Player level cap increase to 85 and option to skip the Prologue for new players introduced.

SEGA recently held their most recent NGS Headline livestream for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, sharing the first updates for 2024. The big reveal for this stream is that the final part of Chapter 6 will arrive for the main storyline tomorrow. The game will also enable players to auto-join parties, as well as new additions to both Gunners and Rangers. We have the dev notes for the additions below and the full livestream for you here.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – The End Of Chapter 6

The Final part of Chapter 6 of the Main Story of Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis will be available on January 31. Aina continues to work hard as a training instructor for new ARKS, but as the days go by, she seems to still be struggling with her worries. At some point, the protagonist meets the rookie ARKS Rikul and Ruka. From what they tell you about their training with Aina, it seems that she is having a hard time teaching others, and it seems that she will soon be taking her new recruits on a long-distance reconnaissance training exercise. Will Aina be able to successfully train them up? After a long period of development, Chapter 6 finally comes to an end. Be sure to check out where the story is going. The player level cap will be raised to 85 as players progress through the end of Chapter 6. New players who want to jump right into the game now have the option to skip the Prologue, even if they are playing their first character. Players can revisit the prologue later from the Quest Counter.

Rangers & Gunners

Rangers and Gunners will receive adjustments to Attack Range, motion speed, and cancel timing, as well as additional behavior and balance adjustments such as increased charge phases for certain Photon Arts, new Class Skills, and significantly updated Effects.

Auto-Join Party

This update also adds the new Auto-Join Party feature. By utilizing this feature, players who have enabled the setting will automatically join to form Parties under specific conditions, such as before starting a Multi-Party Quest, when in Combat Sectors during a Trial, or at the beginning of a PSE Burst. Players can access the settings from the Party Settings screen or by using shortcut keys. In addition, players can hide shortcut keys and keep the Auto-Join Party feature enabled at all times from the Options settings.

