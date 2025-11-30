Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Antistatic Studios, Phantom Line

Phantom Line Announces Public Playtest for March 2026

Phantom Line will give players a chance to try out the new paranormal co-op shooter in a new Playtest, but not until March 2026

Team up as recon crew to contain supernatural threats in a post-nuclear European setting.

Major fixes include overhauled controls, new movement, advanced audio, and improved world biomes.

Antistatic Studios optimized gameplay, enhanced networking, and added new challenges for Early Access.

Indie game developer and publisher Antistatic Studios has confirmed that Phantom Line will be getting a new Public Playtest next year. If you haven't seen this game yet, it is a paranormal co-op shooter where up to four players work together as a recon crew, entering strange situations in an alternative post-nuclear European continent. Your jobs is to investigate and contain paranormal threats that have been unlocked after the ravages of war. Enjoy the trailer and info about the playtest here, as it will begin in March 2026, eventually aiming for an Early Access release.

Phantom Line – Public Playtest

The world is not a safe place anymore. There are more anomalies appearing each day – supernatural activity hidden from the public eye. We face a nuclear war, but you've always been able to improvise. Study your surroundings, plan, prepare, and adjust tactics. The Organization is counting on you. Wield the husks for the cause. Explore new elements of the game, including Mortfield's training facility for H.U.S.K.'s Operators and new anomalies that will appear across the open-world map. Venture into space-time and fight new types of enemies, solve new mysteries, and overcome new challenges. Board the nuclear icebreaker and make it your base of operations.

After rebuilding everything from the ground up, we have addressed the feedback from our previous playtest by completely overhauling the 3Cs (Character, Camera, and Controls). New animations, a rewritten movement and interaction system, and an improved camera system deliver smooth, precise controls that make every action feel deliberate and immersive. Paired with a new advanced spatial audio system and refreshed world biomes and weather, this brings Phantom Line to a new level of first-person experience.

In the process, we hunted down a ton of bugs and resolved key pain points from our previous playtest, optimized the world environment, and improved networking for smoother gameplay. We are not finished yet; this is still a game in development, and we look forward to further optimizing the game as we approach launch.

