Phase Zero Releases All-New Free Demo On Steam

Get a sample of what's happened to the town of Flint Peak in Phase Zero, as a free demo of the game is available right now in Steam

Article Summary Phase Zero free demo released on Steam, reviving classic '90s survival horror vibes for modern gamers.

Explore Flint Peak as two survivors in a town struck by a mysterious, grotesque illness in 1994.

Features pre-rendered backgrounds, fixed cameras, and tense encounters with mutated monsters.

Experience cinematic angles, immersive sound design, and story-driven horror through dual protagonists.

Indie game developer Spina Studio and publisher Superhot Presents have dropped a new demo of the game Phase Zero for Steam. This game feels like a throwback to late '90s exploration horror titles, as an illness has taken over a small town of Flint Peak, with only two survivors able to roam the streets and figure out what the hell has happened here. The demo is available on Steam right now, but no solid plans have been made for the game's release yet.

Phase Zero

Sink your teeth into Phase Zero – a modern reimagining of the survival horror golden era classics. The story is told in a series-like manner – each chapter stars one of the two heroes. Featuring prerendered backgrounds, fixed cameras, and the DNA of the PSX masterpieces, it blends nostalgic design with modern quality-of-life improvements, while honoring its iconic roots. The game is set in Flint Peak, a post-industrial harbor town in the middle of nowhere. It's 1994, and a relentless snowstorm looms on the horizon. To make matters worse, a mysterious illness is spreading rapidly, leaving most of the town's residents grotesquely changed.

Caught in the chaos are two unlikely survivors: Mary, a reporter new to Flint Peak, and Guy, an injured engineer. Armed with only what they can scavenge, they must endure the night. Can they uncover the truth before the break of dawn? Grotesque, cancerous monsters crawl through the alleys of Flint Peak. Tissue overgrows the walls of buildings, and meat bursts through the pipes. Empty husks of human skin fill the streets. Will you fight, or will you escape?

Hair-raising tension offered only by the '90s survival horrors

Face mutated, grotesque monsters and fight for your life, or escape with it

Totally immersive 3d pre-rendered environment for you to explore

Gripping sound effects and music that will send shivers down your spine

Designed camera angles with curated, cinematic frames (even better than the classics!)

