Piccolo Studio Announces After Us Will Be Launching On May 23rd

Private Division and Piccolo Studios revealed this past week that they will be releasing After Us for both PC and consoles on May 23rd. The game has been teased for a minute, but now we know for a fact as of the Future Games Show that it will be released for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles in two months. Enjoy the latest trailer below as we wait for the release.

"Play as Gaia, the Spirit of Life, and navigate stunning platforming environments in an abstract world to salvage the souls of extinct animals. Revive these creatures after learning their final fate: the last whale harpooned, the final eagle caged, the last deer hunted down, and more, while you survive encounters with dangerous, oil-covered Devourers that roam the wasteland in search of remaining life. In this emotional journey from the creators of the critically acclaimed Arise: A Simple Story, you alone can restore life to the planet."

A Vast, Surrealistic World: See through Gaia's eyes the desolated landscapes that depict the destructive relationships between humans and nature in a beautiful demonstration of abstract artistry. From dying forests to the heart of crumbling cities, through the dry seabed and polluted skies, each environment will offer new challenges for Gaia to face and will present her different versions of the Devourers' wake of destruction as she spreads life and beauty on her path.

A Story Of Contrasts: After Us offers a somber look at a world decimated by human impact. As you guide Gaia's light through it and discover the causes behind the destruction, you will learn the fate of the Devourers as agents of extinction but also agents of progress, love, and hope.