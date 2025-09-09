Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pigface, titolovesyou

Pigface Will Be Released Into Early Access This Month

Pigface has been given an Early Access release date, as we'll see the new FPS game come out in less than two weeks on Steam

Indie game developer titolovesyou and publisher DreadXP have confirmed an Early Access release date for their next horror title, Pigface. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is an ultraviolent first-person shooter where you play a terrible person who has had a bomb put in their skull, left with no choice but to do the bidding of a mysterious voice or be blown to bits. You can check out a brand-new trailer for the game here as the EA version will be released on Steam on September 18, 2025.

Pigface

Play as Exit, a terrible woman with a terrible past, who is about to pay the price. Covered in your own blood, you wake up in an empty warehouse with an explosive headache. A phone rings across the room… "If it feels like something's been implanted at the base of your skull, that's because there has. It's in your best interest to listen to me," says a mysterious voice. You're now their gun-for-hire and with a bomb in your skull, you have no choice but to cooperate. Complete missions to earn money and upgrade your arsenal with new gear from the Black Market. Unlock a wide range of masks, each enhancing a different skillset to customize your gameplay. Charge in with a flurry of bullets, crack skulls with a rusty pipe, plant traps, or sneak around undetected— whatever you decide, just get the job done!

It's Blackmail: They know what you've done and now they have a job for you. Complete combat sandbox style missions to earn money, expand your loadout and get closer to whoever's pulling the strings.

They know what you've done and now they have a job for you. Complete combat sandbox style missions to earn money, expand your loadout and get closer to whoever's pulling the strings. Armed to the Teeth: Purchase Weapons, Armor, and Equipment from the Black Market.

Purchase Weapons, Armor, and Equipment from the Black Market. Wear Different Faces: Find and unlock a variety of masks that grant you a suite of different abilities.

