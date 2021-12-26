Pikmin Bloom Hosts Photo Contest With Plushie Rewards

A new contest is now live in Niantic's Pikmin Bloom. Based on the hit Nintendo franchise, Pikmin Bloom is an AR walking game that invites players to decorate their world with flowers. When one player plants a flower, others players can see it on their map, creating a dynamic and interactive world. Now, players can take this game to the next level with a photography contest that rewards Pikmin plushies.

Niantic sent the following information regarding this contest to Pikmin Bloom users:

The holiday season is here, and with it, so many photo opportunities! We'd love to see how you're spending this time of the year with your friends, family, loved ones and, of course, your Pikmin squad! Be sure to join us on Twitter by uploading a picture of your #HolidayWithPikmin — we will also be holding a raffle of 5 Pikmin plushies among everyone who participates! Date: Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021 until Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022 (23:59 pm JST) – Participants must be at least the age of majority in their country to be eligible to win. – Participating accounts must be set to "Public" and fulfill all requirements to enter the giveaway. Accounts that have unfollowed @PikminBloom and deleted accounts will be disqualified. – Winners won't be able to choose their preferred plushie. – The giveaway is open worldwide, subject to restrictions established in the Terms and Conditions […]

Here is how to enter this contest.

Players must follow @PikminBloom on Twitter

Players must take a picture of their Pikmin squad and tweet that picture using the hashtag #HolidayWithPikmin

Pikmin Bloom players can read the terms and conditions of this contest here.

In other news, Niantic tweeted via the @PikminBloom Twitter regarding the current "festive season" in the game. Until January 11th, players will be able to earn one coin for each 250 flowers they plant instead of the standard 500! This will be capped at 60 coins per day.