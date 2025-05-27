Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Planet Coast 2

Planet Coaster 2 Drops Fifth Update Adding Security & More

The latest update for Planet Coaster 2 will be out this week, as the game will receive new security guards, better rides, and more

Article Summary Planet Coaster 2 Update 5 introduces security guards to keep parks safe from thieves and vandals.

New sci-fi theme adds intergalactic rides, decorations, pools, and restaurants for more creativity.

Expanded customization options include glass color changes, new glass shapes, and customizable rocks.

De-themed coasters and the new Vector - Return Mk II ride enhance creative park-building possibilities.

Developer and publisher Frontier Developments dropped details for a new update for Planet Coaster 2, as Update 5 brings with it more security and better rides. Security guards are the big addition to the part, stoping thieves throughout the park , as well as a new sci-fi theme with cooler rides added to the mix. We have the details below and a trailer here of what you can expect, as it arrives on May 29.

Update 5

We're introducing Security Guards to Planet Coaster 2 – they'll keep misbehaving guests in check and ensure players' parks remain fun and safe. Players will be able to assign Security Guards to patrol areas, where they'll be on alert for pickpockets and vandals.

There's even more customisation than ever, with glass colour customisation and additional glass shapes, as well as a set of colour customisable rocks.

The Sci-Fi theme is landing in Planet Coaster 2, with intergalactic decorations rides, pools, restaurants and more.

De-themed versions of two coasters provide players with even more opportunities to get creative: High Peaks Construction – Wooden Hybrid Steel Topped – Iron Fury High Peaks Construction – Wooden Hybrid Steel Rails – Malice Unchained

The Vector – Return Mk II, inspired by the Trident ride from the original Planet Coaster, is also arriving ready to be customised and enjoyed by park guests.

Planet Coaster 2

Planet Coaster 2 invites players to expand their imagination with a spectacular selection of rides, slides, and so much more. They'll push the boundaries of creativity like never before thanks to powerful creative tools, next-level customization, and vibrant themes, including Resort, Aquatic, Viking, and Mythology. Design sparkling swimming pools, scale scenery to the perfect size, and build impressive, sprawling parks that provide the perfect backdrop for guests to create unforgettable memories.

For the first time in Planet Coaster 2, players can quickly and easily customize rides and coasters in more detail than ever before to bring their ideas to life. A host of exhilarating rollercoasters and jaw-dropping thrill rides will bring excitement to any park alongside vibrant water attractions, including slides, flumes, wave pools, and more to delight and entertain. Using the brand-new event sequencer tool, players can also add mesmerizing effects to their attractions, including animatronics and water fountains, that bring the dramatic fanfare of real-world theme parks to their guests.

Even the most stunning park requires expert management, and in Planet Coaster 2, it's never been easier for players to pinpoint vital improvements that will boost their park rating and help them on the way to becoming a park management master. Helpful new heat maps provide an overview of each park's needs at a glance while selecting any guest or member of staff, which will reveal insights into precisely what they think as they go about their day, so that players can take action.

