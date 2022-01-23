Playism Does A Surprise Launch of Gnosia On Steam Today

Playism decided to have a little fun after the Playism Game Show 2022 livestream today with the surprise release of Gnosia on Steam today. The game had already been out on PS Vita back in 2019 and was recently released for the Nintendo Switch last March, but the company had been teasing a PC version on the way sometime this year. Out of the blue today, we got that release as you can go purchase it on the platform right now. You can check out more about the game below along with the Switch trailer from last year.

Gnosia is a Sci-Fi Social Deduction RPG in which you will engage in discussion with a variety of unique characters, with the aim of identifying the Gnosia among the group. Players will have to use what information they can gather during the discussions to ascertain whom they think is Gnosia and then vote to put them into cold sleep. As you progress, your abilities will improve – but so will those of the crew. As the numbers of crew members, Gnosia, and various "roles" increase, it will become increasingly difficult to determine who is telling the truth. Work in collaboration with or against other crew members to ensure your survival until the end. Repeatedly play through "loops", triggering special events to unravel mysteries in a uniquely original narrative. Certain events will unlock new commands for you to use during discussions.

Step into a variety of roles to develop different character builds. Your stats will determine how effectively you can sway the group's opinion or lie, and will also affect your likelihood of being selected for cold sleep.

Engage with an engrossing and eclectic cast of characters and experience randomly triggered events, each one unique to its subject. Character events will reveal information about your crewmates in the form of special "Notes".

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Gnosia – Release Date Announcement – Nintendo Switch (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HfLVBQWXHo)