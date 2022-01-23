Playism Game Show 2022 Reveals Multiple New Titles

Indie publisher Playism held a special livestream last night in which they revealed what they got coming up over the course of 2022. The big takeaways were that the company will publish the fifth entry in the Momodora series with Momodora: Moonlit Farewell, releasing multiple DLC packs for games that are already out including La-Mulana 2 and Bright Memory: Infinite, and releasing new info on The Sealed Ampoule before it drops in February. You can watch the stream down at the bottom as the team provided notes for all their reveals below.

Bright Memory: Infinite's first post-launch DLCs, containing two new outfits for protagonist Shelia, will slash their way into the high-octane, visually stunning first-person shooter made by indie developer FYQD Studio soon. Both pieces of DLC will be available for free for a limited period around Chinese New Year, with further details to be published shortly.

Mighty Goose ventures to a new bounty in a free DLC scheduled for release in Q1 2022. Explore the underwater depths of Planet Ceto to stop the evil Baron from destroying the planet. La-Mulana 2: The Tower of Oannes DLC is available now on Steam. This new map delivers the ultimate challenge, on par with the original La-Mulana's Hell Tower, so strap in for a test of extreme platforming skill.

Gnosia, the sci-fi social deduction RPG from developer Petit Depotto and published by Playism, has awakened from "cold sleep" today on Steam for Windows PC. Originally released on PlayStation Vita, and discovered by a brand-new audience in 2021 on Nintendo Switch, try to deduce the mystery of the Gnosia, malicious entities imitating the crew of an adrift spaceship caught in time loops.

Playism has announced itself as the publisher of Momodora: Moonlit Farewell on Steam for PC, the fifth installment in the long-running 2D Metroidvania platformer series from developer Bombservice. Become the divine priestess Momo, seeking to save her people from demonic forces in the follow-up to Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight. Enjoy the most detailed art in a Momodora game to date, with more giant bosses and secrets to discover.

TASOMACHI: Behind The Twilight, the gorgeous 3D exploration platformer set in a mysterious Far-Eastern world from Japanese game industry veteran nocras, flies its airship to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on Thursday, April 28. Double jump through platforming challenges, gather mysterious collectibles, and assist the feline Nezu Tribe in an homage to collect-a-thon platformers.

The Sealed Ampoule, the dungeon agriculturalization roguelike from CavyHouse, plants the seeds for release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One and Series X|S on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, with pre-orders for Switch and Xbox now open starting today at a special 10% discount until Thursday, Feb. 10. The alchemist Irene buys a dungeon at a bargain-basement price and descends into it to collect the resources beneath to turn a sky-high profit. Irene must use what she finds in the dark depths to upgrade her abilities and upgrade the dungeon to maximize her earnings.