Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Finneon Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Finneon Spotlight Hour, let's take a deep dive into this little fishy Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 456, Finneon is a pure Water-type species from the Sinnoh Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Four. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Wing Fish Pokémon," this is what Finneon's Dex entry says:

It lures in prey with its shining tail fins. It stays near the surface during the day and moves to the depths when night falls.

Finneon is the first stage of a two-stage evolutionary line that culminates in the evolved form of Lumineon. Neon tetras are the visual basis for Finneon, which we can actually see in the etymology of its name: Fin + Neon = Finnon. I personally also see a bit of inspiration in the sea robin.

For fans of the anime, Finneon actually only has one major appearance in Staging a Heroes' Welcome under the ownership of Zoey, Dawn's rival in the series. That Finneon evolves off-screen to Lumineon, which then appears in Last Call – First Round! Though this Pokémon doesn't have any additional major features, it does end up appearing in over a dozen episodes in smaller cameo roles.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Finneon: