Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Kyogre Outside Of Pokémon

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Raid Hour, let's take a deep dive, no pun intended, into Kyogre's lore.

Dex entry number 382, Kyogre is a pure Water-type species from the Hoenn Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Three. This Legendary Pokémon, like most Legendaries, has no gender. Referred to as the "Sea Basin Pokémon," this is what Kyogre's Dex entry says:

Through Primal Reversion and with nature's full power, it will take back its true form. It can summon storms that cause the sea levels to rise.

In the original game series, Kyogre is, along with Groudon, the game mascot of the core Generation Four games. Kyogre is the Pokémon Sapphire mascot and is, also along with Groudon and the Dragon/Flying-type species Rayquaza, part of the group known by fans as the "weather trio." Kyogre can be discovered in the original game in the Cave of Origin after a lash with Team Aqua. As referenced in its Pokédex entry above, Kyogre's Primal Reversion power allows it to transform into its original state, which is not an official Mega Evolution but is treated much like it. This has not yet been added to GO.

For fans of the anime, Kyogre appears throughout the Ruby and Sapphire series as well as Pokémon the Series: XY. It debuts in Gaining Groudon and then returns in The Scuffle of Legends, where it does battle with its rival, Groudon. It appears prominently in the movies as well, including Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea and Hoopa and the Clash of Ages.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Kyogre:

Ruby: Kyogre has the power to create massive rain clouds that cover the entire sky and bring about torrential downpours. This Pokémon saved people who were suffering from droughts.

Sapphire: Kyogre is named in mythology as the Pokémon that expanded the sea by covering the land with torrential rains and towering tidal waves. It took to sleep after a cataclysmic battle with Groudon.

Alpha Sapphire: Kyogre is said to be the personification of the sea itself. Legends tell of its many clashes against Groudon, as each sought to gain the power of nature.