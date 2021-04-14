Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Mankey Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Mankey Spotlight Hour, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 056, Mankey is a pure Fighting-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Pig Monkey Pokémon," this is what Mankey's Dex entry says:

When Mankey starts shaking and its nasal breathing turns rough, it's a sure sign that it is becoming angry. However, because it goes into a towering rage almost instantly, it is impossible for anyone to flee its wrath.

Mankey is part of a two-stage evolutionary line, with Primeape being its ultimate evolution. It is thought that Mankey, who designer Shigeki Morikoto said was designed according to instructions he'd been given, was named by combining "monkey" and "cranky" due to its nasty attitude.

For fans of the anime, Mankey has multiple major appearances. Notably, in Primeape Goes Bananas, Ash catches a Primeape that had been a Mankey. It was with him for a short while before he left it with another trainer. A Snow Day for Searching! showcased a group of Mankey bullying a Cubone that Goh would later catch.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Mankey:

Yellow: An agile Pokémon that lives in trees. It angers easily and will not hesitate to attack anything.

Gold: It is extremely ill-tempered. Groups of them will attack any handy target for no reason.

Crystal: It lives in groups in the treetops. If it loses sight of its group, it becomes infuriated by its loneliness.

FireRed: Light and agile on its feet, and ferocious in temperament. When angered, it flies into an uncontrollable frenzy.

UltraMoon: If one gets angry, all the others around it will get angry, so silence is a rare visitor in a troop of Mankey.