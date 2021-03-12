Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Nosepass Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the Nosepass-centric Searching for Legends event now live in Pokémon GO, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 299, Nosepass is a pure Rock-type species from the Hoenn Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Three. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Compass Pokémon," this is what Nosepass's Dex entry says:

Nosepass's magnetic nose is always pointed to the north. If two of these Pokémon meet, they cannot turn their faces to each other when they are close because their magnetic noses repel one another.

Nosepass was originally introduced as a single-stage Pokémon, but its evolution Probopass was introduced with the Sinnoh Region in Generation Four. Probopass takes on a dual typing of Rock/Steel. Nosepass's name is a mixture of Nose and compass, but the presence of the word "ass" in its name prevents it from being traded without a nickname due to the presence of an "offensive" name in Pokémon Black & White. Interestingly, as a tie-in to Nosepass's mythology, it will always revert to facing North in Pokémon GO, which makes it an anomaly, as most spawns will turn to face the player after being clicked.

For fans of the anime, Nosepass debuted in A Winner By a Nosepass, belonging to Roxanne, the leader of the Rustboro Gym. Other Nosepass appear in Aipom and Circumstance, Nosing 'Round the Mountain, and even the feature film Arceus and the Jewel of Life.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Nosepass:

Sapphire: Nosepass had been said to be completely unmoving, with its magnetic nose pointed due north. However, close observation has revealed that the Pokémon actually moves by a little over 3/8 of an inch every year.

Emerald: Its body emits a powerful magnetism. It feeds on prey that is pulled in by the force. Its magnetism is stronger in cold seasons.

Platinum: When endangered, it may protect itself by raising its magnetism and drawing iron objects to its body.

Ultra Moon: It hunts without twitching a muscle by pulling in its prey with powerful magnetism. But sometimes it pulls natural enemies in close.