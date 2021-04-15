Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Skrelp Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of this week's introduction of Skrelp to the game, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 690, Skrelp is a dual Poison/Water-type species from the Kalos Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Six. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Mock Kelp Pokémon," this is what Skrelp's Dex entry says:

Camouflaged as rotten kelp, they spray liquid poison on prey that approaches unawares and then finish it off.

Naaaaah, I don't believe it. Skrelp looks too cute for all that deception and spraying. Skrelp is the first stage of a two-stage evolutionary line that culminates in the Poison/Dragon-type species Dragalge. I don't know about you, but I'm always excited when a new Dragon-type shows up in GO. Skrelp's name is based on "kelp," and its design takes inspiration from the real-life animal Phyllopteryx, otherwise known as the "sea dragon."

For fans of the anime, there's unfortunately not a not of Skrelp love in the series. The species debuts in An Undersea Place Called Home where it featured primarily, but the only other notable appearance is a cameo in the film Diance and the Cocoon of Destruction. I guess the anime don't want no Skrelps. A Skrep is a Pokémon that just can't get no love.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Skrelp:

Utra Sun: It vanishes into seaweed and remains perfectly still to avoid attacks from large Pokémon. Rotten seaweed is its main food source.

Ultra Moon: It's not good at swimming, so it clings to the seaweed. In the Alola region, it's often found near Dhelmise.

Sword: It drifts in the ocean, blending in with floating seaweed. When other Pokémon come to feast on the seaweed, Skrelp feasts on them instead.

Skrelp, how could you?