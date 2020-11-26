Pokémon Company International & Zavvi Partner For Clothing Range

Zavvi, a UK online retailer, has partnered with the Pokémon Company International to release a fully licensed Pokémon clothing range. It will be a 19-piece collection that features t-shirts, sweaters, hoodies, and sneakers. Ahem, excuse me: "trainers." Kind of appropriate, no? Here's the full scoop.

First up, worth nothing. The trainers, pictured above with a Pikachu design, will be very limited. There will only be 300 pairs available worldwide, so folks in need of some Pika on their shoes will want to act quickly. The range will go live at 12 PM on November 30th, 2020 on Zavvi's webstore.

In the official announcement for the upcoming clothing range, the Pokémon Company International and Zavvi said:

The collection infuses a mixture of subtle black and white tones with bright pops of colour and panelled, halftone artwork influenced by manga characteristics. The 19-piece collection will feature a range of designs, including t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies, incorporating a selection of the much-loved, original 151 Pokémon characters, including Pikachu, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, Meowth and Bulbasaur.

Chris Beck, Senior Licensing Manager for Zavvi, added to this press release, talking a bit about the collaboration between his brand and the most popular media franchise worldwide. He said:

"We're delighted to have formed a partnership with Pokémon and what better way to pay tribute to one of the world's biggest brands than with an exclusive, dynamic clothing range. Whether you're a Pokémon super fan or new to the franchise, at Zavvi, we're proud to be the home of pop culture, so there's something for everyone."

Fans will likely have a lot more goodies coming to them this Holiday Season in addition to this clothing range, as the Pokémon Company International is already starting to roll out some of their own holiday-themed merch through their Pokémon Center store.