Pokémon GO Announced Aspiring Dragons Research Day

Horsea, Trapinch, Swablu, and Skrelp feature in a special Research Day in Pokémon GO that will boost their Shiny rate from tasks.

Article Summary Join Aspiring Dragons Research Day on Dec 7, 2024, for boosted Shiny Pokémon odds.

Complete Research tasks for Horsea, Trapinch, Swablu, and Skrelp encounters.

Wild Spawns include Shiny-capable Spearow, Yanma, Carvanha, Dwebble & more.

Enhance the event with a $2 Timed Research for more featured Pokémon.

If you're on the hunt for Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon GO, the upcoming Aspiring Dragons Research Day event will give you increased odds. Let's take a look at what Niantic is cooking up.

Here's what's happening for the Aspiring Dragons Research Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Features Pokémon: The following Pokémon, all of which evolve into Dragon-types, will be available through Field Research tasks with an increased Shiny rate: Horsea, Trapinch, Swablu, and Skrelp.

The following Pokémon, all of which evolve into Dragon-types, will be available through Field Research tasks with an increased Shiny rate: Horsea, Trapinch, Swablu, and Skrelp. Wild Spawns: Spearow (can be Shiny), Yanma (can be Shiny), Carvanha (can be Shiny), Dwebble (can be Shiny), Ducklett (can be Shiny), and Binacle (can be Shiny).

Trainers will be able to enhance the event with a Paid Timed Research questline for $2 USD. The details are as follows:

This Timed Research will challenge you to complete Field Research tasks to encounter more of your choice of the featured Pokémon. After completing your first Timed Research, you can select another of the featured Pokémon for a second Timed Research opportunity: Horsea, Trapinch, Swablu, or Skrelp.

Niantic notes that Pokémon that appear during this Timed Research will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as those that can be encountered through Field Research during the event.

Niantic writes: "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

This is one of many one-day events happening this month in Pokémon GO. The full list of December 2024 events is as follows:

December 3 – 7, 2024: Just My Cup of Tea

Just My Cup of Tea December 7, 2024: Aspiring Dragons

Aspiring Dragons December 9, 2024: Gigantamax Lapras Battle Day

Gigantamax Lapras Battle Day December 10 – 14, 2024: Young & Wise

Young & Wise December 14, 2024: Necrozma Raid Day

Necrozma Raid Day December 17 – 22, 2024: Holiday Event 2024 Part 1

Holiday Event 2024 Part 1 December 21 – 22, 2024: December Community Day

December Community Day December 22 – 27, 2024: Holiday Event 2024 Part 2

Holiday Event 2024 Part 2 December 29, 2024: Charged Embers Hatch Day

Charged Embers Hatch Day December 30, 2024 – January 1, 2025: New Year's Event 2025

