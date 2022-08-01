Pokémon GO Announces Bug Out Event & More For August 2022

Niantic has announced Pokémon GO events for August 2022. As usual, the initial slate of event announcements has very little detail but that doesn't mean we can't speculate based on both the game's history and current patterns. Let's take a look at what is to come to see if we can glean some hints about as-of-yet unannounced event features.

Events happening in August 2022 in Pokémon GO include:

Friday, August 5th – Sunday, August 7th: Pokémon GO Fest: Sapporo. Though this is an in-person event, we will almost certainly receive a Collection Challenge. We have been seeing Collection Challenges for all players during each of these, so be sure to check for one when GO Fest: Sapporo goes live. We will also likely see an impact to our wild spawns the same way we have been seeing for other GO Fest in-person events this year. This is almost certain to have an Ultra Unlock element that will turn the next event, Bug Out! 2022, into an even more exciting offering with Unlocked bonuses.

Wednesday, August 10th – Tuesday, August 16th: Bug Out! 2022 Event featuring Bug-type Pokémon. Details TBA. Some Ultra Unlock bonuses that I expect to see during this event is Shiny-capable Pansage spawns and raids as well as Unown raids. I strongly feel that Mega Scizor will be released during this event, as the Mega slot is kept as a mystery in the announcement.

Saturday, August 13th: Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day from 11 AM – 2 PM.

Thursday, August 18th – Tuesday, August 23rd: PokémonWorld Championships Event in-game celebration. Details TBA.

PokémonWorld Championships Event in-game celebration. Details TBA. Saturday, August 27th: Pokémon GO Fest: Finale. This will be another global remote event. Details have not yet been revealed but it is likely that this will be how most players will receive content that was limited to the in-person events like Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Cowboy Hat Snorlax.