Pokémon GO Announces December 2022 Content Including Keldeo

Niantic has announced a new slate of content coming to Pokémon GO in December 2022. This month marks the beginning of the Season of Mythical Wishes in the game and will see the release of all three Mega Starters from Hoenn, a new Hisuian species, the Mythical Pokémon Keldeo, and more. Let's get into the details.

The Research Breakthrough of the month is gone for the Season of Mythical Wishes and is instead replaced by a Season-long pool of six possible Pokémon that can be encountered including Galarian Mr. Mime, Delibird, Bagon, Deino, Furfrou, and Goomy. With Galarian Mr. Mime's Shiny form now released, Goomy is the only one among them that cannot be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO as of yet.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this December 2022:

December 1st – December 8th, 2022: Virizion

Terrakion December 15th – December 23rd, 2022: Cobalion

Cobalion December 23rd – January 1st, 2023: Kyurem

The Swords of Justice are back in raids in honor of December 10th's event which will debut the Mythical Pokémon Keldeo with the Something Extraordinary: Keldeo Special Research line.

The Raid Hours for the month of December in Pokémon GO are:

December 7th, 2022: Virizon

Terrakion December 21st, 2022: Cobalion

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this December 2022:

December 1st – December 8th, 2022: Mega Abomasnow

Mega Abomasnow December 8th – December 15th, 2022: Mega Aggron

Mega Aggron December 15th – January 1st, 2023: Mega Glalie making its debut in the game

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in December 2022:

December 3rd, 2022 : Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day which will introduce Mega Swampert, Mega Sceptile, and Mega Blaziken into the game for the first time from 11 AM – 2 PM

: Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day which will introduce Mega Swampert, Mega Sceptile, and Mega Blaziken into the game for the first time from 11 AM – 2 PM December 6th – 11th, 2022 : Mythic Blade event

: Mythic Blade event December 10th, 2022 : Elite Raids return at 11 AM, 2 PM, and 5 PM

: Elite Raids return at 11 AM, 2 PM, and 5 PM December 10th – 11th, 2022 : Something Extraordinary: Keldeo Special Research

: Something Extraordinary: Keldeo Special Research December 17th – 18th, 2022 : December 2022 Community Day

: December 2022 Community Day December 15th – 23rd, 2022 : Winter Holiday Event Part One

: Winter Holiday Event Part One December 23rd – 21st, 2022 : Winter Holiday Event Part Two

: Winter Holiday Event Part Two December 24th : Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day, marking Hisuian Avalugg's debut in the game from 2 PM – 5 PM

: Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day, marking Hisuian Avalugg's debut in the game from 2 PM – 5 PM December 24th – 25th, 2022: Winter Wonderland Event

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in December 2022:

December 6th, 2022: Wooper with double Stardust for catching

Wooper with double Stardust for catching December 13th, 2022: Spheal with double XP for catching

Spheal with double XP for catching December 20th, 2022: Bergmite with double Candy for catching

Bergmite with double Candy for catching December 27th, 2022: Cubchoo with double Candy for transferring