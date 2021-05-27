Pokémon GO Announces Details For GO Fest 2021: New Shinies & More!

New Shiny Pokémon. A New Mythical. Regionals spawning outside of region. Niantic has announced the details for Pokémon GO Fest 2021!

Here's everything we currently know about Pokémon GO Fest 2021:

Dates: July 17 and 18!

Ticket prices have been drastically reduced from $14.99 to $5 USD!

The event will be split into two themed days again.

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Day 1: Catch! will take place Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. Features include: Themed habitats: Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave. Jungle spawns: Scyther, Aipom, Froakie, and more. Unown F, Unown G, Ludicolo, Chatot, Leafeon, and Serperior will be attracted to Incense. Desert Mountain spawns: Skarmory, Shieldon, Hippopotas, and more. Flareon, Unown F, Unown G, Tyranitar, Flygon, and Throh will be attracted to Incense. Ocean Beach spawns: Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola, and more. Gyarados, Vaporeon, Azumarill, Unown F, Unown G, and Sawk will be attracted to Incense. Cave habitat: Roggenrola, Galarian Stunfisk, Deino, and more. Umbreon, Unown F, Unown G, Gardevoir, Absol, and Galvantula will be attracted to Incense. Raids: Hitmontop, Cranidos, and Deino. Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Zigzagoon will be available wearing special costumes in raids! Music-themed Pokémon (Chimecho, Kricketot, Audino, and Pikachu in the costume above) will spawn throughout the whole day. Shiny release: Shiny Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, Tympole, Unown F, Throh, and Sawk will debut. Special research with a Mythical encounter that hasn't been confirmed to be, but will for sure be, Meloetta. Completing the research and taking a Snapshot will yield "a surprise." Then, there's this bit, where picking a Pikachu will determine the event's music for you. Niantic says: "Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star—your choice will determine the in-game music that will play for you during the event. The Pokémon music producer Junichi Masuda has produced brand-new tracks just for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, including a rock-and-rolling track for Pikachu Rock Star fans, a high-energy electro-pop song for Pikachu Pop Star stans, and more!" Gardevoir and Flygon will also appear in costumes. Hourly Global Challenges. Uh-oh! Fingers crossed Pokémon GO knows what's coming and prepares, as this shut things down for a bit last year. Four Collection Challenges themed the habitats. Pokémon throughout the event, both those in the wild and spawning in response to Incense, will have an increased chance of being Shiny on Saturday. Saturday spawns will have a higher Shiny rater than Sunday spawns.

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Day 2: Raid! will take place Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. Features include: Raid-centric gameplay. All Pokémon appearing on Saturday will appear on Sunday as well. Raid battles will reward 10,000 XP extra. 10 free Raid Passes from spinning Gyms for in-person raids only. Timed Research to earn up to eight Remote Raid Passes. An event bundle featuring three Remote Raid Passes!

For both days: Lure Modules will last for three hours. Music created by Pokémon music producer Junichi Masuda will play. Half hatch distance. 7 KM Eggs: Igglybuff, Chingling, Audino, and more. Event Field Research Event stickers from Gifts.



Whew, that's a lot to take in, fellow Pokémon GO players. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for in-depth breakdowns on everything GO Fest 2021.