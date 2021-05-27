Pokémon GO Announces Details For GO Fest 2021: New Shinies & More!
New Shiny Pokémon. A New Mythical. Regionals spawning outside of region. Niantic has announced the details for Pokémon GO Fest 2021!
Here's everything we currently know about Pokémon GO Fest 2021:
- Dates: July 17 and 18!
- Ticket prices have been drastically reduced from $14.99 to $5 USD!
- The event will be split into two themed days again.
- Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Day 1: Catch! will take place Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. Features include:
- Themed habitats: Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave.
- Jungle spawns: Scyther, Aipom, Froakie, and more. Unown F, Unown G, Ludicolo, Chatot, Leafeon, and Serperior will be attracted to Incense.
- Desert Mountain spawns: Skarmory, Shieldon, Hippopotas, and more. Flareon, Unown F, Unown G, Tyranitar, Flygon, and Throh will be attracted to Incense.
- Ocean Beach spawns: Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola, and more. Gyarados, Vaporeon, Azumarill, Unown F, Unown G, and Sawk will be attracted to Incense.
- Cave habitat: Roggenrola, Galarian Stunfisk, Deino, and more. Umbreon, Unown F, Unown G, Gardevoir, Absol, and Galvantula will be attracted to Incense.
- Raids: Hitmontop, Cranidos, and Deino. Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Zigzagoon will be available wearing special costumes in raids!
- Music-themed Pokémon (Chimecho, Kricketot, Audino, and Pikachu in the costume above) will spawn throughout the whole day.
- Shiny release: Shiny Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, Tympole, Unown F, Throh, and Sawk will debut.
- Special research with a Mythical encounter that hasn't been confirmed to be, but will for sure be, Meloetta.
- Completing the research and taking a Snapshot will yield "a surprise."
- Then, there's this bit, where picking a Pikachu will determine the event's music for you. Niantic says: "Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star—your choice will determine the in-game music that will play for you during the event. The Pokémon music producer Junichi Masuda has produced brand-new tracks just for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, including a rock-and-rolling track for Pikachu Rock Star fans, a high-energy electro-pop song for Pikachu Pop Star stans, and more!"
- Gardevoir and Flygon will also appear in costumes.
- Hourly Global Challenges. Uh-oh! Fingers crossed Pokémon GO knows what's coming and prepares, as this shut things down for a bit last year.
- Four Collection Challenges themed the habitats.
- Pokémon throughout the event, both those in the wild and spawning in response to Incense, will have an increased chance of being Shiny on Saturday. Saturday spawns will have a higher Shiny rater than Sunday spawns.
- Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Day 2: Raid! will take place Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. Features include:
- Raid-centric gameplay.
- All Pokémon appearing on Saturday will appear on Sunday as well.
- Raid battles will reward 10,000 XP extra.
- 10 free Raid Passes from spinning Gyms for in-person raids only.
- Timed Research to earn up to eight Remote Raid Passes.
- An event bundle featuring three Remote Raid Passes!
- For both days:
- Lure Modules will last for three hours.
- Music created by Pokémon music producer Junichi Masuda will play.
- Half hatch distance.
- 7 KM Eggs: Igglybuff, Chingling, Audino, and more.
- Event Field Research
- Event stickers from Gifts.
Whew, that's a lot to take in, fellow Pokémon GO players. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for in-depth breakdowns on everything GO Fest 2021.