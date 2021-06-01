Pokémon GO Announces Full Details For A Very Slow Discovery Event

Pokémon GO is kicking off the new Season of Discovery with what they call a "slow start," but is that just a pun or will this really be a low-key event? Next Tuesday, June 8th marks to launch of the A Very Slow Discovery event, which will focus on Slowpoke… but not only the Slowpoke from Generation One. Let's get into it.

The following details have been announced for the A Very Slow Discovery event on the official Pokémon GO blog:

Date and time: Tuesday, June 8th, 2021, at 10:00 AM until Sunday, June 13th, 2021, at 8:00 PM local time

New Pokémon: Galarian Slowpoke, pictured above, will debut in raids. It can be evolved into Galarian Slowbro, but not Galarian Slowking just yet. Niantic wrote: "Galarian Slowking is taking its time to make its Pokémon GO appearance. You could even say its arrival might be quite…slow." The way to evolve Galarain Slowpoke into Slowbro will be to make it your Buddy and then catch 30 Poison-type Pokémon.

New Mega Raid: Mega Slowbro arrives, which means that all Slowbrio encounters moving forward will be Shiny-capable. This will be relevant for this event, because…

Wild spawns: Slowpoke, Slakoth, Gulpin, Spoink, and more will be spawning. Niantic always teases with an "if you're lucky" bit in their announcements, and the Pokémon that will be available but a bit rarer include Vigoroth and the newly Shiny-in-the-wild-capable Slowbro.

Raids: Tier One: Galarian Slowpoke, Alolan Grimer, Shellder, Shinx, and Timburr Tier Three: Snorlax, Slowking, Slaking, and Toxicroak. I predicted Snorlax raids in the first blog about this, and I expect that this will be the most anticipated feature of this event, as Snorlax is rare and can now be Shiny in Pokémon GO.

Field Research: Certain tasks will reward Slowbro Mega Energy whie others, Niantic says, will "challenge you to complete difficult tasks for some very slow rewards." Spinning stops will offer Slowpoke-themed stickers to put on Gifts, as will opening Gifts.

Collection Challenge: Rewards consist of an event-exclusive Slowpoke Forever Shirt avatar item, 30 Ultra Balls, and 3000 XP.

Free event box: 20 Poké Balls, 10 Great Balls, and a King's Rock.

Best of luck, fellow Pokémon GO players!