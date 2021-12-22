Pokémon GO Announces January 2022 Content & New Mega Release

Niantic has sent Bleeding Cool an early peek at the January 2022 content in Pokémon GO. Stay tuned for full pieces dedicated to certain elements of the upcoming content but first, let's get into an overall breakdown of what we can expect for the month.

Here is what we can currently confirm about Pokémon GO's January 2022 content:

Research Breakthrough: Starting Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 1:00 PM and running through Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM PST (GMT −8), we will be able to will encounter Onix and receive Mega Steelix Energy. All right, so… this is going to be something you may see some calling the worst Research Breakthrough ever. And I get it. When I first saw this, I thought… Onix? Really? However, two things. For those who don't have a Shiny Onix, it is Shiny-boosted — so luck be with you there. Also, the Mega Steelix Energy reward is, to me, the main feature. To be frank, I've pulled back almost entirely from Mega Raids, as have most trainers I know. If we start to see Mega Energy as a Breakthrough staple, I know I'd just Megas more often. So there we go. Not the best, not the worst.

New Mega: Speaking of Megas, we will see Mega Aerodactyl arrive in Pokémon GO in January. It will replace Mega Abaomasnow on January 7th, 2022, and will remain as the Mega Raid boss until February 1st, 2022.

Raid Hours: While we weren't given a full breakdown of when the month's Legendaries will come and go, we were offered the following list of Raid Hours which announce the arrival of a new Drive for Genesect as well as the return of Heatran and Regice. January's Raid Hours are:
Wednesday, January 5, 2022: Kyurem
Wednesday, January 12, 2022: Heatran
Wednesday, January 19, 2022: Shock Drive Genesect
Wednesday, January 26, 2022: Regice

January 2022 events: Much more to come on this, but here is what we currently know:
New Year's event: December 31, 2021 to January 4, 2022
Mountains of Power: January 7 to January 13
An Electric- and Steel-themed event inspired by the Kanto Power Plant: January 19 to January 30

Much more to come on this, but here is what we currently know: