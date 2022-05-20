Pokémon GO Announces New Collaboration With Amazon Prime

Pokémon GO developer Niantic has announced a new partnership with Amazon's Prime Gaming. Let's take a look at the details and how this may benefit Pokémon GO players.

Here's what Niantic had to say about the new Pokémon GO and Prime Gaming collaboration:

Over the next several months, Trainers who are Prime members can claim bundles of bonus items—including Poké Balls, Max Revives, and more—in Pokémon GO every two weeks. With May Community Day and Pokémon GO Fest 2022 just around the corner, these items are sure to be useful! There's no need to wait—the first bundle will be available starting today, May 19, at 10:30 a.m. PDT (GMT –7)! For more information or to claim this bundle, head over to the Prime Gaming Pokémon GO page. If you have questions regarding offer redemptions, please visit our Redeeming Offer Codes page. We're so excited to join forces with Prime Gaming, and we hope you enjoy these bonus items!

This collaboration also extends to Amazon's Prime Gaming initiative Prime Student. This will bring on-campus meet-ups for Pokémon GO players attending select universities. This begins this weekend for Alolan Geodude Community Day on Saturday, May 21st, 2022. Amazon Prime Student Ambassadors will be on location handing out physical items at select universities from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM local time, which will extend through the full length of Alolan Geodude Community Day.

Amazon Prime Student Ambassadors will be at the following locations on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM local time in collaboration with Pokémon GO. Note that there are two exceptions to the timing:

Seattle University – Campion Hall Lobby

University of California-Davis – UC Davis Memorial Union Quad

University of California-Los Angeles – Bruin Plaza, in front of Ackerman Union

University of California-San Diego – Middle of Sixth College Lawn (1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time)

University of California-Santa Cruz – East Field (12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time)