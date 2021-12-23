Pokémon GO Announces New Year's 2022 Event With Shiny Hoothoot

Niantic has offered Bleeding Cool an early look at their New Year's 2022 Event in Pokémon GO. We can confirm that the event will focus on Costumed Pokémon new and old and will introduce a New Year's Hat Hoothoot, which will offer trainers the chance to catch Hoothoot in its Shiny form for the first time. Let's get into details.

We can currently confirm that the New Year's 2022 Event will bring the following to Pokémon GO:

Timing: Friday, December 31st, 2021, at 10:00 PM to Tuesday, January 4th, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time. Trainers will, Niantic says, "will work with Team Leader Spark to celebrate the Season of Heritage with exclusive in-game bonuses, costumed Pokémon, and themed events…" We cannot currently confirm is they're referring to a Special Research that Spark will lead in Professor Willow's stead, but we will report when there is more information.

New Releases: New Year's Hat Hoothoot, marking the first time Hoothoot will be available to be encountered in its Shiny form 2022 Glasses Slowking, also Shiny-capable

Returning Costumed Pokémon: New Year's Hat Pikachu Party Hat Gengar 2020 Glasses Slowpoke 2021 Glasses Slowbro Party Hat Wobbuffet

Event bonuses: Double Hatch Stardust Double Hatch Candy Half Hatch Distance Fireworks will appear n the game from Friday, December 31st, 2021, at 11:00 PM to Sunday, January 2nd, 2022, at 12:00 AM local time.

In the shop: There will be event-exclusive avatar items available in Pokémon GO's in-game shop. These items include 2022 Glasses (surely these will match Slowking's), New Year's Headband, New Year's Jacket Set, New Year's Pants, and New Year's Shoes.

Though Niantic did not provide assets, an earlier leak included a graphic of what New Year's Hat Hoothoot will look like in both its standard and Shiny form. Take a look at the PokéMiner's graphic, pasted onto last year's New Year's event image from Pokémon GO above. The Shiny golden Hoothoot in the yellow hat is certainly something that many trainers are going to want to hunt. Best of luck and Happy New Year.