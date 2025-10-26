Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Eevee, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Pokémon GO Announces November 2025 Content & Dynamax Eevee

Pokémon GO has announced a busy slate of Five-Star Raids, Shadow Raids, Max Battles, Spotlight Hours, & events for November 2025.

Five-Star Raids feature Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Heatran, Legendary Tapus, and Necrozma forms.

Shadow Raids, Mega Raids, and Max Battles debut shiny opportunities all month long.

Spotlight Hours, special Raid Hours, and monthly Research Breakthrough rewards revealed.

Pokémon GO has announced its November 2025 slate of content including Dynamax Eevee, Shadow Darkrai, and more. Let's get into the details.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five-Star raids in Pokémon GO in November 2025:

November 4 – 11: Raikou (can be Shiny), Entei (can be Shiny), Suicune (can be Shiny)

Raikou (can be Shiny), Entei (can be Shiny), Suicune (can be Shiny) November 11: Tapu Koko (can be Shiny), Tapu Lele (can be Shiny)

Tapu Koko (can be Shiny), Tapu Lele (can be Shiny) November 12: Dusk Mane Necrozma (can be Shiny)

Dusk Mane Necrozma (can be Shiny) November 13: Tapu Bulu (can be Shiny), Tapu Fini (can be Shiny)

Tapu Bulu (can be Shiny), Tapu Fini (can be Shiny) November 14: Dawn Wings Necrozma (can be Shiny)

Dawn Wings Necrozma (can be Shiny) November 18 – 25: Heatran (can be Shiny)

Heatran (can be Shiny) November 25 – December 2: Cobalion (can be Shiny), Terrakion (can be Shiny), Virizion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny), Terrakion (can be Shiny), Virizion (can be Shiny) Shadow Raids: All month: Shadow Latios (can be Shiny) November 10 only: Shadow Lugia (can be Shiny) and Shadow Ho-Oh (can be Shiny) November 15 only: Shadow Cresselia (can be Shiny) November 16 only: Shadow Darkrai (can be Shiny)



These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in November 2025 with Max Monday features during their tenure:

November 3 – November 9: Inkay (can be Shiny)

Inkay (can be Shiny) November 10 – 16: Ralts (can be Shiny)

Ralts (can be Shiny) November 17 – 23: Toxtricity in both its Amped Form and Low Key form (can be Shiny)

Toxtricity in both its Amped Form and Low Key form (can be Shiny) November 24 – 30: Eevee (can be Shiny)

Eevee (can be Shiny) December 1 – 7: Darumaka (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this November 2025:

November 4 – 11: Mega Beedrill (can be Shiny), Mega Pinsir (can be Shiny), and Mega Heracross (can be Shiny)

Mega Beedrill (can be Shiny), Mega Pinsir (can be Shiny), and Mega Heracross (can be Shiny) November 11 – 18: Mega Tyranitar (can be Shiny), Mega Altaria (can be Shiny)

Mega Tyranitar (can be Shiny), Mega Altaria (can be Shiny) November 18 – 25: Mega Ampharos (can be Shiny), Mega Manectric (can be Shiny)

Mega Ampharos (can be Shiny), Mega Manectric (can be Shiny) November 25 – December 2: Mega Aerodactyl (can be Shiny), Mega Medicham (can be Shiny), and Mega Garchomp (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in November 2025:

November 4 – November 7, 2025: Enchanted Hollow

Enchanted Hollow November 10 – 14, 2025: Into the Wild

Into the Wild November 15 – 16, 2025: GO Wild Arena: Global

GO Wild Arena: Global November 18 – 22, 2025: High Voltage

High Voltage November 21 – 24, 2025: Dynamax Max Battle Weekend

Dynamax Max Battle Weekend November 25 – 30, 2025: Final Justice

Final Justice November 29 – 30, 2025: Dynamax Max Battle Weekend

Dynamax Max Battle Weekend November 30, 2025: November Community Day: TBA

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming in November 2025:

Tuesday, November 4: Weedle with double transfer candy, can be Shiny Additional bonus: May award Beedrill Mega Energy when caught during Spotlight Hour

Weedle with double transfer candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, November 11: Morelull with double evolution XP, can be Shiny

Morelull with double evolution XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, November 18: Sableye with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny Additional bonus: May award Sableye Mega Energy when caught during Spotlight Hour

Sableye with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny Tuesday, November 25: Scraggy with double catch XP, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of November 2025 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, November 5: Raikou, Entei, Suicune (all can be Shiny)

Wednesday, November 19: Heatran (can be Shiny)

Wednesday, November 26: Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion (all can be Shiny)

Special Raid Hours: The week of November 10 – November 14 will feature daily Raid Hours featuring the one-day bosses in Raids, including: Shadow Lugia, Shadow Ho-Oh, Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Dusk Mane Necrozma, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Fini, and Dawn Wings Necrozma.

Current Research Breakthrough encounters during the Tales of Transformation season:

Alakazam (can be Shiny)

Aggron (can be Shiny)

Frigibax (can be Shiny)

Sinistea

Morpeko

Dreepy.

