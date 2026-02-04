Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Precious Paths, Road to Kalos

Pokémon GO Announces Road To Kalos Event With Legendaries

Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos is coming, but Niantic will first treat Trainers to a week of special raids that journey through the regions.

Article Summary Pokémon GO Road to Kalos event runs Feb 23–27, 2026 with rotating regional spawns and raid bosses.

Legendary raids feature Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Shadow Lugia, Ho-Oh, Kyurem forms, and more.

Costumed Pikachu with iconic hats debut daily, all with shiny availability through raids and research.

Event bonuses include 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance, increased Remote Raid limits, and new Field Research.

Pokémon GO has announced a week of special raids leading up to the massive, global GO Tour: Kalos event. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Road to Kalos event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Monday, February 23, at 12:00 a.m. to Friday, February 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. local time

Monday, February 23, at 12:00 a.m. to Friday, February 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Pikachu gets four new costumes: Pikachu wearing Red's hat (can be Shiny) Pikachu wearing Leaf's hat (can be Shiny) Pikachu wearing Ethan's hat (can be Shiny) Pikachu wearing Lyra's hat (can be Shiny)

Pikachu gets four new costumes: Shiny release: No new Shinies will be released for this event.

No new Shinies will be released for this event. Wild Spawns: Monday, February 23: Kanto: Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. Rare spawns include Pikachu, Clefairy, and Meowth. All can be Shiny. Tuesday, February 24: Johto: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile. Rare spawns include Marill, Hoppip, and Teddiursa. All can be Shiny. Wednesday, February 25: Hoenn: Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip. Rare spawns include Poochyena, Taillow, and Nincada. All can be Shiny. Thursday, February 26: Sinnoh: Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. Rare spawns include Bidoof, Shinx, and Snover. All can be Shiny. Friday, February 27: Unova: Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott. Rare spawns include Lillipup, Darumaka, and Gothita. All can be Shiny.

Event bonuses: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period. The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 30 from Monday, February 23 to Friday, February 27, 2026. There will be no limit on Remote Raids from Saturday, February 28, to Sunday, March 1, 2026. Field Research: New Field Research tasks, themed after each day's featured region, will be available starting at 12:00 a.m. local time daily. Complete Field Research tasks to earn Candy and Candy XL for each day's featured Raid Bosses, plus encounters with different costumed Pikachu (can be Shiny). Niantic notes that Field Research encounters cannot have Special Backgrounds. GO Pass: Road to Kalos Deluxe Pass featuring an encounter with Hoopa Unbound, a Lucky Trinket, Zygarde Cells, Victreebel Mega Energy, Malamar Mega Energy, and more. Special Backgrounds: Trainers who take on Raid Bosses during the Road to Kalos event will have a chance of receiving new Special Backgrounds after making a successful catch in all raids. These souvenir backgrounds will appear on the Pokémon's summary page.

Eggs: 2 KM: Larvitar (can be Shiny), Bagon (can be Shiny), Beldum (can be Shiny), and Gible (can be Shiny).

Raids: Monday, February 23: Kanto: One-Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Red's hat (can be Shiny), Pikachu wearing Leaf's hat (can be Shiny) Five-Star Raids: Articuno (can be Shiny), Zapdos (can be Shiny), Moltres (can be Shiny) Articuno encountered from raids will know the Charged Attack Hurricane. Zapdos encountered from raids will know the Fast Attack Thunder Shock. Moltres encountered from raids will know the Charged Attack Sky Attack. Tuesday, February 24: Johto: One-Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Ethan's hat (can be Shiny), Pikachu wearing Lyra's hat (can be Shiny) Five-Star Shadow Raids: Shadow Lugia (can be Shiny), Shadow Ho-Oh (can be Shiny) Wednesday, February 25: Hoenn: One-Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Brendan's hat (can be Shiny), Pikachu wearing May's bow (can be Shiny) Primal Raids: Primal Kyogre (can be Shiny), Primal Groudon (can be Shiny) Kyogre encountered from raids will know the Charged Attack Origin Pulse. Groudon encountered from raids will know the Charged Attack Precipice Blades. Thursday, February 26: Sinnoh: One-Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Lucas's hat (can be Shiny), Pikachu wearing Dawn's hat (can be Shiny) Five-Star Raids: Dialga (can be Shiny), Palkia (can be Shiny) Thursday, February 26: Sinnoh (Space-Time Anomalies): One-Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Rei's cap (can be Shiny), Pikachu wearing Akari's kerchief (can be Shiny) Five-Star Raids: Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny), Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny) Origin Forme Dialga encountered from raids will have a chance to know the Charged Attack Roar of Time. Origin Forme Palkia encountered from raids will have a chance to know the Charged Attack Spacial Rend. Friday, February 27: Unova (Black Kyurem): One-Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Hilbert's hat (can be Shiny), Pikachu wearing Hilda's hat (can be Shiny) Five-Star Raids: Reshiram (can be Shiny), Black Kyurem (can be Shiny) Reshiram encountered from raids will know the Charged Attack Fusion Flare. Kyurem encountered from raids will have a chance to know the Charged Attack Glaciate. Friday, February 27: Unova (White Kyurem): One-Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Nate's visor (can be Shiny), Pikachu wearing Rosa's visor (can be Shiny) Five-Star Raids: Zekrom (can be Shiny), White Kyurem (can be Shiny) Zekrom encountered from raids will know the Charged Attack Fusion Bolt. Kyurem encountered from raids will have a chance to know the Charged Attack Glaciate. Niantic notes: "Pokémon appearing in five-star raids will also be featured in a Raid Hour from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time for one day each on the following schedule. On Thursday, February 26, the Raid Bosses will alternate each hour during event hours, with the exception of Raid Hour, where they will rotate after the first 30 minutes. Pikachu wearing Lucas's hat, Pikachu wearing Dawn's hat, Dialga, and Palkia will appear in raids first, followed by Pikachu wearing Rei's cap, Pikachu wearing Akari's kerchief, Origin Forme Dialga, and Origin Forme Palkia. You also may catch an Origin Forme Dialga or Origin Forme Palkia with its featured attack, so you can take advantage of their powerful Adventure Effects! On Friday, February 27, the Raid Bosses will alternate each hour during event hours, with the exception of Raid Hour, where they will rotate after the first 30 minutes. Pikachu wearing Hilbert's hat, Pikachu wearing Hilda's hat, Reshiram, and Black Kyurem will appear in raids first, followed by Pikachu wearing Nate's visor, Pikachu wearing Rosa's visor, Zekrom, and White Kyurem. Take on Black Kyurem and White Kyurem raids to obtain Fusion Energy that can be used to fuse Kyurem into more formidable forms with unique Adventure Effects!"

Timed Research: Daily Timed Research starting at 5:00 a.m. local time each day will include encounters with different costumed Pikachu, all of which can be Shiny. Niantic notes that these cannot feature Special Backgrounds.

