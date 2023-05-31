Pokémon GO Announces Sandygast & Shiny Clauncher For Beach Week
Here's what's happening for the Water Festival: Beach Week event in Pokémon GO:
- Date and time: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, June 12, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time
- Pokémon release: Sandygast makes its Pokémon GO debut. Sandygast will be able to evolve into Palossand with 50 Sandygast Candy. Sandygast will be available in Field Research and Tier One Raids.
- Shiny debut: Clauncher will be released in its Shiny form for the first time in Pokémon GO. It can be found in the wild.
- Costumed feature: Lapras wearing a Scarf returns to Tier Three raids.
- Wild spawns: Tentacool, Shellder, Krabby, Alolan Exeggutor, Horsea, Staryu, Marill, Wingull, Wailmer, Spheal, Finneon, Dwebble, Frillish, and Clauncher. Mantine and Popplio will be featured as rare spawns.
- Global Chllenge: Trainers will be tasked with throwing 300,000,000 Nice Throws worldwide to unlock the following bonuses:
- Increased Candy for Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws
- Increase chance for Trainers Leve 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws
- Raid rotation:
- Tier One:
- Alolan Diglett – Can be Shiny
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Carvanha – Can be Shiny
- Feebas – Can be Shiny
- Sandygast
- Tier Three
- Blastoise – Can be Shiny
- Gyarados – Can be Shiny
- Lapras Wearing a Scarf – Can be Shiny
- Alomomola – Can be Shiny
- Tier Five:
- Uxie in Asia-Pacific region – Can be Shiny
- Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India – Can be Shiny
- Azelf in the Americas and Greenland – Can be Shiny
- Mega Raids:
- Mega Swampert – Can be Shiny
- Tier One:
- Field Research task encounters: These will include Lapras wearing a scarf, Frillish, Binacle, Clauncher, and Sandygast. You will also be able to earn Mega Energy for Blastoise and Swampert.
- Special Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, June 6th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Water Festival: Beach Week Spotlight Hour featuring Krabby, Kabuto, Corphish, Clauncher, and Crabrawler with triple XP for catching, all can be Shiny except Crabrawler.
- Event bonus:
- 4x Rainy Lure duration
- $5 Timed Research
