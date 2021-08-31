Pokémon GO Announces September 2021 Raid Hours

Niantic has announced the September 2021 Raid Hours in Pokémon GO. Starting this week and running every Wednesday night at 6 PM – 7 PM for the whole month, the September Raid Hours will begin with a Lugia feature and then, halfway through the month, switch to some of the most desirable Pokémon in the game: the Lake Trio.

Here's what Niantic has to say about September 2021's Legendary Raid content in Pokémon GO over at the official blog:

The following Pokémon will be appearing in five-star raids throughout September. Lugia with the attack Aeroblast will be appearing in five-star raids from Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Depending on your region, Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland) will be appearing in five-star raids from Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. For the first time ever in Pokémon GO, you might find a Shiny one, if you're lucky!

Here's how those features will impact the Raid Hour schedule in Pokémon GO:

Wednesday, September 1, 2021: Lugia with the attack Aeroblast Wednesday, September 8, 2021: Lugia with the attack Aeroblast Wednesday, September 15, 2021: Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland) Wednesday, September 22, 2021: Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland) Wednesday, September 29, 2021: Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland)

Take note especially of those last three raid hours. I suggest that all Pokémon GO players hoping to hunt for Shiny Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit use this time to begin coordinating with other players overseas. You can help them access the Pokémon they don't have while they can in turn help you access what you don't. Stay tuned for more raid hour tips on the day of each of these weekly events.