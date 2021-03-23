Pokémon GO Announces Snivy Community Day For April 2021

It's happening, folks. Pokémon GO is taking another step toward returning Community Days, once the most anticipated day every month in the game, to their former glory. For the first time since January 2020, Pokémon GO will feature a Starter Pokémon as the Community Day Spotlight. This was once a staple of the event, with every other month dedicated to a Starter. Now, on Sunday, April 11th, 2021 from 11 AM to 5 PM, it begins again with Snivy Community Day.

The full details of Snivy Community Day in Pokémon GO are:

Date + Time: Sunday, April 11th, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM local time

Special Move: Frenzy Plant. Wow, it feels like home, doesn't it? Grass-type Starters have always been given this move on Community Day but man, it's just been so long. You can get a Serperior with Frenzy Plant by evolving Snivy's evolution, Servine, up to its final form of Serperior during the event and up to two hours after.

Snapshots will reward a few Snivy encounters.

Community Day Box: For 1,280 PokéCoins, you get 50 Ultra Balls, four Star Pieces, four Mossy Lure Modules, and an Elite Charged TM. This is the first time we're seeing the Mossy Modules in the box, which I will say enriches it beyond what we normally get.

Snivy Community Day Special Research: Snivy in the Sunshine. This will be available in the shop for a $1 USD ticket. Stay tuned for a post examining whether or not this is worth buying.

Bonus: Triple catch Stardust. This is one of the best bonuses in Pokémon GO, so be sure to take advantage of this by throwing on Star Pieces to last the entire event. You'll be able to end up with hundreds of thousands extra Stardust even with casual gameplay.

As usual: Incense activated during the event will last for three hours. If you're planning on playing after the event is over, I'd recommend popping a few extra Incenses right before Community Day ends in order to take advantage of the free extra hours.