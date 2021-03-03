Pokémon GO Battle League Season 7: Top Great League Meta

The GO Battle League Season Seven has begun in Pokémon GO. It has kicked off with a run of Great League exclusive battles, which limits the CP of Pokémon used in PVP bouts to 1500. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Great League battles right now.

According to PVPoke, a platform that plugs in the stats of each species to determine the top meta of each league and cup has the top twenty Great League choices in Pokémon GO listed as:

Medicham powered up with XL Candy: Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic Defense Forme Deoxys: Counter, Psycho Boost, Thunderbolt Azumarill powered up with XL Candy: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Altaria: Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Dragon Pulse Sableye powered up with XL Candy: Shadow Claw, Foul Play, Return (exclusive to Purified Sableye) Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Scrafty: Counter, Foul Play, Power-Up, Punch Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wage Wobbuffet powered up with XL Candy: Counter, Return (exclusive to Purified Wobbuffet), Mirror Coat Lickitung powered up with XL Candy: Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Azumarill: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump Bastiodon powered up with XL Candy: Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower Shadow Politoed: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake Cresselia (Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast) Jellicent (Bubble, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball) Diggersby powered up with XL Candy: Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake Hitmontop (Counter, Close Combat, Stone Edge) Mew (Shadow Claw, Wild Charge, Surf)

Frillish, which evolves into Jellicent, is a new release as of a short while ago and was previously available by hitting Rank 20 in GO Battle League. It can now be found in the wild in Pokémon GO near water.

Keep in mind that the meta is always shifting due to changes in the effectiveness of certain moves, so be sure to check frequently as to whether your team remains at the top of the Pokémon GO PVP meta.