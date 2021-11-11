Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Master League Meta Nov. 2021
GO Battle League Season Nine is on its final leg in Pokémon GO. A run of Ultra League has wrapped up, and now it's time for Master League, Master League Premier Classic, and a player's choice Cup which was voted for on Twitter to be the Kanto Cup. The standard Master League allows any Pokémon with any CP. Let's take a look at the meta for the standard Master League.
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Master League are:
- Lugia powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast
- Melmetal powered up with Candy XL: Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide
- Dialga powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor
- Yveltal powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Dark Pulse, Focus Blast
- Ho-Oh powered up with Candy XL: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake
- Shadow Lugia powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast
- Zekrom powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge
- Reshiram powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Overheat
- Mewtwo powered up with Candy XL: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast
- Togekiss powered up with Candy XL: Charm, Ancient Power, Flamethrower
- Shadow Ho-Oh powered up with Candy XL: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake
- Mamoswine powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze
- Shadow Mewtwo powered up with Candy XL: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Ice Beam
- Shadow Mamoswine powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze
- Incarnate Forme Landorus powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earth Power
- Shadow Zapdos powered up with Candy XL: Thunder Shock, Drill Peck, Thunderbolt
- Shadow Snorlax powered up with Candy XL: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower
- Altered Forme Giratina powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak
- Zacian Hero of Many Battles powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Close Combat, Play Rough
- Excadrill powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Drill Run, Rock Slide
Stay tuned to the other leagues meta breakdowns in Pokémon GO.