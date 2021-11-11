Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Master League Meta Nov. 2021

GO Battle League Season Nine is on its final leg in Pokémon GO. A run of Ultra League has wrapped up, and now it's time for Master League, Master League Premier Classic, and a player's choice Cup which was voted for on Twitter to be the Kanto Cup. The standard Master League allows any Pokémon with any CP. Let's take a look at the meta for the standard Master League.

Pokémon GO logo. Credit: Niantic
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Master League are:

  1. Lugia powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast
  2. Melmetal powered up with Candy XL: Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide
  3. Dialga powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor
  4. Yveltal powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Dark Pulse, Focus Blast
  5. Ho-Oh powered up with Candy XL: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake
  6. Shadow Lugia powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast
  7. Zekrom powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge
  8. Reshiram powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Overheat
  9. Mewtwo powered up with Candy XL: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast
  10. Togekiss powered up with Candy XL: Charm, Ancient Power, Flamethrower
  11. Shadow Ho-Oh powered up with Candy XL: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake
  12. Mamoswine powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze
  13. Shadow Mewtwo powered up with Candy XL: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Ice Beam
  14. Shadow Mamoswine powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze
  15. Incarnate Forme Landorus powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earth Power
  16. Shadow Zapdos powered up with Candy XL: Thunder Shock, Drill Peck, Thunderbolt
  17. Shadow Snorlax powered up with Candy XL: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower
  18. Altered Forme Giratina powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak
  19. Zacian Hero of Many Battles powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Close Combat, Play Rough
  20. Excadrill powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Drill Run, Rock Slide

Stay tuned to the other leagues meta breakdowns in Pokémon GO.

