Pokémon GO Begins To Tease GO Fest 2021's Pikachu Pop Star

We are about a month out from GO Fest 2021 in Pokémon GO, and Niantic is beginning to up the ante on the marketing side of things. This week, two teasers came out: one focused on Pop Star Pikachu who is dressed in something similar to what Prince wore in the Charlie Murphy skit from Chappelle's Show, and a silhouette of Meloetta who will be the event's featured Mythical release. Let's take a look at what this new costumed Pikachu is and how players will be able to catch it.

Niantic gave the information regarding this new Pikachu over on the official Pokémon GO blog:

Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star—your choice will determine the in-game music that will play for you during the event. The Pokémon music producer Junichi Masuda has produced brand-new tracks just for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, including a rock-and-rolling track for Pikachu Rock Star fans, a high-energy electro-pop song for Pikachu Pop Star stans, and more! You'll also get to fill out the rest of your musical group! Will you pick Galarian Ponyta or Galarian Zigzagoon? Gardevoir or Flygon? All these Pokémon will be dressed to impress in special event costumes!

It isn't 100% clear but seems that players may have to pick between these spawns. If so, don't forget to line up some trades! We don't know for certain yet, but I think that we can assume based on previous GO Fests that these costumed Pokémon will be available to encounter in their Shiny form.

Now, speaking of Shinies… we will have a dedicated post to this, but the Pokémon GO community has been fixated on the sparkles used in the image showcasing Meloetta's silhouette. Could GO Fest 2021 be the first time a Mythical debuts as a Shiny before its standard form comes out? It'd make sense to give the Shiny Meloetta at GO Fest and then the standard form in the free research given to all players later, wouldn't it?

Interesting times indeed!