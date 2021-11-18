Pokémon GO: Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Part Two Raid Rotation

Pokémon GO has launched the second part of the two-part Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Celebration event. This event brings with it some changes to the current raid rotation, so buckle in, take notes, and use this information to decide where you will spend your raid passes during the event.

The complete Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Celebration Event Part Two raid rotation in Pokémon GO is as follows:

Tier One

Bronzor – Shiny capable, increased rate

Drifloon – Shiny capable, standard rate

Shieldon – Shiny capable, rate unknown

I don't know if this is a shorter list than normal on purpose or if Niantic just failed to list the full details in the blog. However, if this is truly the full Tier One rotation, it'll make Shieldon raids easier to find for those looking. I can't fully recommend Shieldon raids as its Shiny rate is unknown, but it sure doesn't seem to have the "rare spawn" boost that gives Bronzor its increased Shiny rate. For now, I'd say use your free daily pass for those.

Tier Three

Drapion

Gallade

Lopunny – Shiny capable, standard Mega-capable odds of approximately one in 60

Salamence

Toxicroak

If you're looking for a Shiny Lopunny and don't want to do Mega Raids (…and really, who does? Sorry, Niantic!), these Tier Three Lopunny raids are a great option. You can complete these as a solo trainer in Pokémon GO and Lopunny will be available as Shiny. Remember that a Shiny rate is applied to a species, not the manner of the encounter!

Tier Five

Cresselia

Mega Raids

Mega Lopunny – Shiny capable, standard Mega-capable odds of approximately one in 60

There are no updates on these. The full Tier Five and Mega Raid lists carry on not only through both parts of this event but through the entire rest of the month. We can expect new Tier Five and Mega Raids to begin on December 1st when the next season of Pokémon GO content kicks off.