Pokémon GO Brings Back Gigantamax Snorlax This December

Gigantamax Snorlax returns to Pokémon GO this December for a Max Battle Day event, which will feature bonuses, an event ticket, & more.

Article Summary Gigantamax Snorlax returns for a Max Battle Day in Pokémon GO on December 14, 2025 from 2–5 p.m. local time.

Earn boosted Max Particles, enjoy more Power Spot refreshes, and get up to 8× Max Particles per battle.

Shiny Gigantamax Snorlax is available and free Timed Research grants an encounter with Dynamax Machop.

Paid Timed Research ticket unlocks extra XP, Max Mushroom, and raises your Max Particle limit to 5,000.

Pokémon GO has revealed details for December's Max Battle Day. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, December 14, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, December 14, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Nothing new this time around. Gigantamax Snorlax, which has already been released and featured twice in Max Battles, will return once again. It will feature in Six-Star Max Battles during the event and it can be encountered in its Shiny form.

Nothing new this time around. Gigantamax Snorlax, which has already been released and featured twice in Max Battles, will return once again. It will feature in Six-Star Max Battles during the event and it can be encountered in its Shiny form. Event bonuses: During the event: Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600. All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles. Power Spots will refresh more frequently. 8× Max Particles from Power Spots. Two additional Special Trades. The Daily Remote Raid limit will increase from 10 to 20 from December 13 at 5:00 p.m. to December 14 at 8:00 p.m. PST. Bonuses active on December 14, 2025, from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time are as follows, though Niantic has two notes about these. They note, "Trainers can collect Max Particles via the Nearby menu each day by exploring. Adventure Sync can help make sure your distance counts! Keep an eye on the Nearby menu for the icon that shows when Max Particles are ready to collect. For these bonuses to apply, Trainers must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu." 2× Max Particles from exploring. 1/4 Adventuring distance to receive Max Particles.

Timed Research: Free Timed Research, which will result in an encounter with Dynamax Machop (can be Shiny) when completed, will be available from December 8 at 6:00 a.m. – December 14 at 5:00 p.m local time. Niantic notes, "Complete the Timed Research to encounter a Dynamax Pokémon that is a strong contender for battles against Gigantamax Snorlax! These tasks will also award Candy and Max Particles to help power up your team." A $4.99 USD Event Ticket for Paid Timed Research will also be available. It will reward 1 Max Mushroom, 25,000 XP, 2x XP from Max Battles, and an increase of the Max Particle collection limit to 5,000. Niantic notes: "This Timed Research will be effective on Sunday, December 14, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time."



