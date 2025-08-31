Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: kanto, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Pokémon GO Celebrates Kanto As "Tales of Transformation" Begins

Pokémon GO has announced a new event that will focus on Generation One species including the regionals and the Dynamax Legednary Birds.

Article Summary Kanto Celebration in Pokémon GO runs from September 2–7, 2025, with classic spawns and boosted event bonuses.

Iconic Kanto Pokémon like Abra, Chansey, and Snorlax appear in the wild, and all Kanto species can be Shiny.

Special Research features Dynamax Legendary Birds, regionals, and event challenges for Mega Energy and more.

Exclusive regional Pokémon Timed Research and themed 7km eggs offer new collection and hatching opportunities.

It's that time again: Pokémon GO is celebrating Generation One with yet another Kanto-themed event. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Kanto Celebration event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, September 2 at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 7, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, September 2 at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 7, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: There will be no new releases during this event.

There will be no new releases during this event. Shiny release: There will be no new Shinies during this event.

There will be no new Shinies during this event. Wild Spawns: Abra, Chansey, Snorlax, "and more." All can be Shiny. In recent events, Niantic has given far less clarity on what the wild spawns will be. Gone are the helpful graphics, replaced with a vague "and more." I'm sure you can expect a wide array of Kanto-themed spawns outside of the three they referenced… and note that all Kanto species can indeed be Shiny.

Abra, Chansey, Snorlax, "and more." All can be Shiny. In recent events, Niantic has given far less clarity on what the wild spawns will be. Gone are the helpful graphics, replaced with a vague "and more." I'm sure you can expect a wide array of Kanto-themed spawns outside of the three they referenced… and note that all Kanto species can indeed be Shiny. Event bonuses: One guaranteed Candy XL for evolving Pokémon. 3× Mega Evolution duration. 2× XP for spinning PokéStops. Evolve Ivysaur (Bulbasaur's Evolution) to get a Venusaur that knows Frenzy Plant. Evolve Charmeleon (Charmander's Evolution) to get a Charizard that knows Blast Burn. Evolve Wartortle (Squirtle's Evolution) to get a Blastoise that knows Hydro Cannon. GO Snapshot Photobombs Field Research: Mega Energy, XP, encounters with event-themed species Collection Challenges: Catch and evolve to earn Mega Energy.

Eggs: 5 KM: Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, and more 7 KM Eggs: Galarian Meowth, Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Farfetch'd, Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Darumaka, Galarian Yamask, Galarian Stunfisk. All can be Shiny. 10 KM Eggs: Dreepy and more.

Research: Multiple questlines will be available. Free Timed Research offering XP, Stardust, Mega Energy, and encounters with Pokémon first discovered in Kanto that usually only appear in certain parts of the world. There will be four different Researches, each focused on a different regional. Kanto Celebration: Near and Farfetch'd from Tuesday, September 2, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, September 3, at 10:00 a.m. local time Kanto Celebration: Kang You Dig It from Wednesday, September 3, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, September 4, at 10:00 a.m. local time Kanto Celebration: Mime Time from Thursday, September 4, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, September 5, at 10:00 a.m. local time Kanto Celebration: Tauros Taming from Friday, September 5, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, September 6, at 10:00 a.m. local time Niantic notes: Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before the Timed Research ends. Paid Special Research: A $4.99 Special Research will reward encounters with Dynamax Articuno, Dynamax Zapdos, and Dynamax Moltres. All three can be Shiny. Niantic notes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

Multiple questlines will be available.

