Pokémon GO Debuts "Community Day Classic" Events With Bulbasaur

Pokémon GO has recently made changes to Community Day events which has seen them revisit species that have already been the subject of major events. Now, likely in response to feedback from players, mobile developer Niantic Labs has launched a new style of event designed to offer Community Day reruns without taking up the month's Community Day slot. This new kind of event called Community Day Classic will debut with "Back to Bulbasaur" this month featuring the Grass-type Kanto Starter in Pokémon GO.

Here are the details for Community Day Classic: Back to Bulbasaur in Pokémon GO:

Date & Time: Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Oh, that's fun! It's the classic event timing as well before Community Day was extended.

Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Oh, that's fun! It's the classic event timing as well before Community Day was extended. Recurring?: We don't know. It could be limited to this Season. Niantic writes: "Return to the roots of Community Day during the Season of Heritage! As a special treat, we'll be holding Community Day Classic and bringing back a favorite: Bulbasaur!"

We don't know. It could be limited to this Season. Niantic writes: Exclusive attack: Evolving up to Venusaur will give the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant just like the original Community Day.

Evolving up to Venusaur will give the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant just like the original Community Day. Ticketed research: For US$1.0o, we'll be able to access the Bulbasaur Community Day Classic–exclusive Special Research questline titled Bulbasaur Community Day Classic.

For US$1.0o, we'll be able to access the Bulbasaur Community Day Classic–exclusive Special Research questline titled Bulbasaur Community Day Classic. Event bundles in the shop: 30 Ultra Balls for free Community Day Box for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, five Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM.

Event bonuses: Triple catch XP Incense runs for three hours Same for Lure Modules Bulbasaur will be photobombing GO Snapshots during event hours



Will this new style of event continue beyond the Season of Heritage? It'll certainly be nice if it does. I'd personally love another Beldum or Larvitar Community Day, and if those don't take up a standard Community Day slot in Pokémon GO, I think we can all agree that'd be a major win.