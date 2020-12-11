Pokémon GO December Recap Community Day: Prep Guide Part 1

December 2020 Recap Community Day is happening this weekend in Pokémon GO, and it's more than just a day. It is a full event that will last the full weekend, from Saturday, December 12th, 2020, at 6 AM to Sunday, December 13th, 2020 at 10 PM local time. While there are peak hours from 11 AM to 5 PM on both days, which you can read about here, trainers are going to want to prepare for an intense couple of days of Pokémon GO. Read on to get our first round of tips to prepare for the event.

Don't get caught lacking! Prepare for December Community Day Weekend in Pokémon GO ahead of time. Here's what you want to do.

Items You Want to Collect

Balls: This is the most important item to have. You want to go in with Poké Balls for most spawns, Great Balls for the ones putting up a fight, and Ultra Balls for the Shinies. Your best bet is to max out your storage and go in with at least 1,000 balls. Anything less is not advisable.

Sinnoh Stones: It's an almost-certainty that both the free Timed Research and the paid Special Research will supply these, but it can't hurt to go in prepared with a few.

Pinap Berries: This is a great opportunity to maximize on candy for all of the featured species.

Golden Razz Berries: While you'll have no problem encountering Shiny Pokémon during this event, it's not worth the risk. Make sure you have at least 100 of these.

Items You Want to Delete

Revives: If you have over 100, start deleting. The Pokémon you want to raid during this event are going to be mostly Tier One raids featuring species from previous 2019 Community Days in Pokémon GO. They'll go down with little fight and will award more Revives than you need.

Potions: Same as above!

Razz Berries: Don't need 'em.

Nanab Berries: Rarely ever need 'em short of Zubat, who is not showing up in this event.

We'll be back with more tips for Pokémon GO players ahead of December Community Day Weekend!