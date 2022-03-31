Pokémon GO Delivers Ditto Event For April Fools 2022

Ditto comes at midnight! In a late-night announcement, Niantic has revealed April Fools' Day plans for Pokémon GO involving Ditto. Let's get into the details.

Here is everything we can confirm about the April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 event which is now beginning for some time zones in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Just a couple of hours from now! Friday, April 1st, 2022 at 12 AM until 11:59 PM.

Special Research: Niantic writes of this seemingly Ditto-centric research, cryptically posting: "Professor Willow has some new Special Research for Trainers to help out with. At least…we think he does. Is that actually Professor Willow? Are you actually one of his trusted Trainers? We can't tell what is and isn't Ditto anymore."

A switch in Ditto spawns: Starting with the event, one of these Pokémon will be able to spawn as Ditto, who is confirmed to be Shiny in the wild for the event: Ekans Gastly Natu Surskit Finneon Dwebble Swirlix

Field Research encounters: The same species listed above will be available to encounter in Field Research.

Stickers: Ditto stickers can be obtained from spinning PokéStops and opening up gifts. You can also get these in the in-game shop.

This is a fun and light event, not offering anything new or crazy. However, what it does do is give Trainers who didn't buy Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto tickets a chance at what that event guaranteed: an encounter with Shiny Ditto. Due to the scarcity of Ditto outside of events, this is going to be a rare opportunity to do a more targeted hunt of one of the game's hardest-to-find Shinies.

Also, according to the April 2022 announcements over at the Pokémon GO blog, we are just a few days away from a Team GO Rocket-centric event. Stay tuned as we get more details for what is to come in that exciting offering, as those events tend to truly deliver.